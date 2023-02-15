BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, Jan. 9 through Feb. 2, the following cases were heard:
Landon Thomas Lafontaine, 24, no address, was found guilty of disorderly conduct on Dec. 10 by yelling and hollering in a public place on Rockingham Street after being told to stop by Officer Benjamin Harmon of the Berlin Police Department. He was fined $610, with $310 suspended for one year on condition of good behavior. He was ordered not to live at a Rockingham Street address and to have no conduct with a person at that address.
Christopher Arthur Chasse, 47, of Berlin, was found guilty of criminal trespass from an incident involving a vehicle belonging to another person on Aug. 25, 2022, in Berlin. He was fined $620, with $496 suspended, and must be on good behavior for one year.
David A. Bailey, 57, of Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting at Walmart in Gorham on May 9, 2022. He was fined $310, all suspended and must be on good behavior for one year.
Douglas Fairbanks, 62, of Berlin, had a complaint regarding parking tickets placed on file without a finding, not to be brought forward after July 25. The complaint stemmed from a violation of town ordinance. He must be on good behavior for six months with no winter parking tickets issued.
