In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the week of June 20, 2022 the following cases were heard:
• Eric F. Roy, 36, 12 Lary St., Gorham, was found guilty of stalking. He was given a 60-day sentence in the Coos County Jail, deferred for one year on good behavior, must undergo anger management counseling with a licensed therapist, and have no contact with the victim for two years.
• Ethan Shackleford, 19, Lafayette, Ind., was found guilty of unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages/intoxication and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Jessica L. Stevens, 36, of Berlin was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930, referred to an impaired driver care management program and had her license to drive revoked for 24 months. Stevens may petition for early reinstatement of license but will be required to install an alcohol ignition interlock in her vehicle for a period of at least 12 months.
• Roland Huot, 58, 141 Bridge St., Berlin, was found guilty of DUI-impairment. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, and referred to an impaired driver care management program, and had his driver’s license revoked for nine months but may petition for early reinstatement.
• Joshua Cismowski, 27, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal trespass and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year.
