In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• James Gardner, 38, of 4 Abenaki Lane, Berlin was found guilty of domestic violence-related simple assault: physical contact. He was sentenced to 180 days in the House of Correction and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930. Both the sentence and fine were suspended on good behavior for two years and the defendant’s meaningful participation in mental health and substance abuse counseling with quarterly reports to the state.
• Jeff Tennis, 51, of 94 Jimtown Road, Gorham, was found guilty of driving under the influence. He was referred to the impaired driver care management program and his driver’s license was suspended for nine months with the option of petitioning the court to reinstate up to six months upon complication of the impaired driver program. He was also ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Jacob Myerson, 20, of 145 Green St., Berlin, was found guilty of possession of a tobacco product by a minor. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Dylan Swist, 23, of 129 Bedford Road, Merrimack was found guilty of willful concealment. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Joey Riendeau, 38, of 746 Kent St., Berlin, was found guilty of reckless operation. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license to drive was revoked for 60 days.
• Amanda Johnson, 28, of 90 Grandview Drive, Berlin, was found guilty of letting her dog run at large. She was ordered to pay a fine of $50.
•Jenna Lamorder, 18, of 5 Wentworth Ave., in Gorham, was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. She was order to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.