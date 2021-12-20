In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the week of Dec. 13, 2021, the following cases were heard:
• Horace Goodrum, 35, of 401 Willard St., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting of a sandwich at the Circle K in Berlin. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended for one year on condition of good behavior. He was ordered to make restitution of $5.99 to Circle K. A charge of criminal trespass was nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Joseph Chandler, 28, of 71 Chestnut St., Florence, Mass., had a charge of driving after revocation nolle prossed.
•Allison Knapp-Boucher, 36, of 512 Hillsboro St., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting at Walmart and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended for one year on condition of good behavior.
