In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard the week of May 30, 2022:
• Wayne Bergeron, 62, of 19 Peavy Lane, Berlin, had a charge of driving a motor vehicle without a valid license placed on file without a finding on condition of good behavior for six months.
• Richard Poulin, 76, of 19 Exchange St., Gorham, was found guilty of completing a body piercing on a person under the age of 18 without the consent of the individual’s parent or legal guardian. He was assessed a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• David Becker, 38, of 325 Railroad St., Littleton, was found guilty of criminal mischief for purposely damaging the floor of the Berlin Police station holding area by urinating on it. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also ordered to make restitution of $101.25 to the Berlin police department.
• Alicia Hood, 29, of 396 Forbush Ave., Berlin, was found guilty of driving after revocation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Kristin Goss Schatz, 39, of 273 Milan Hill Road, Milan, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Crystal Blodgett, 34, of 20 Hill Road, Dummer, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. She must make restitution to Walmart of $22.96.
