NORTH HAVERHILL — A decision has not yet been made whether to grant bail for Nomar Ramos-Rivera, the Berlin man charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 3 death of Christopher Veliz outside the apartment building in which they both lived.
Veliz was shot four times in his upper torso, allegedly by Ramos-Rivera, outside 568 Sullivan St., where both men lived in different apartments.
Ramos-Rivera has said he shot Veliz out of fear of Veliz and in self-defense and protection of his wife, Loran Leclair, as his attorneys have portrayed in court.
Judge Peter H. Bornstein took under advisement the testimony he heard over a two-hour evidentiary bail hearing in Grafton Superior Court on March 16.
Prosecutor Bethany J. Durand and defense attorneys Simon J. Mayo and Emily R. Wynes each made their case as to why not, and why, respectively, Ramos-Rivera should be released on bail.
Only one witness was called, New Hampshire State Police Det. Catherine Shackford, who also testified at a March 8 evidentiary bail hearing in Coos Superior Court in Lancaster.
Durand objected to the amount of time Mayo spent reviewing the events of Jan. 23, nearly two weeks before the shooting.
“We’re not here to litigate what happened on Jan. 23,” Bornstein said.
Mayo questioned Shackford about the Berlin Police Department’s investigation of the Jan. 23 incident between the 40-year-old Veliz, and third floor tenant, Wayne Cameron, 56.
Cameron confronted Veliz, who lived on the second floor, about Veliz stealing electricity from Cameron through hooking up to Cameron’s utility outlet. Cameron confronted Veliz about this. Veliz unexpectedly punched Cameron, and the two men wrestled on the ground. The fight was not truly over; Cameron punched Veliz, evening the punching score. Veliz then went inside to his apartment and came back out toward Cameron, brandishing a pickax. Mayo asked Shackford why Berlin police did not confiscate the pickax or take a photograph of it.
Durand objected to Mayo’s line of continued questioning to Shackford of the Jan. 23 matter.
“This is outside the scope of this bail hearing,” she said.
“I agree,” said Bornstein.
Bornstein asked several questions of Shackford about Feb. 3, including the distance between Veliz’s car and Ramos-Rivera when Veliz got out of his car. Shackford told Bornstein the distance was about 6 feet.
Veliz did not get any closer, she told the judge. The distance between Veliz, when holding a knife, and Ramos-Rivera, holding the gun that he had gone back into the apartment to get after Leclair called out that Veliz was holding a knife, was about 6 feet, Shackford said.
Mayo’s questions to Shackford described the tension between Veliz and Ramos-Rivera.
Under Mayo’s questioning of Shackford, she answered “yes” that Ramos-Rivera and Leclair said he felt Berlin police did not take his concerns about Veliz seriously.
“They did make statements to that effect,” Shackford said.
Mayo asked Shackford if Veliz called Ramos-Rivera and Leclair “cockroaches on a number of times” and mocked his accent. Ramos-Rivera is a U.S. citizen and English is not his first language.
They did say that yes, said Shackford, that Veliz had accused the couple of breeding like cockroaches.
Defense attorney Emily Wynes spoke critically of the lack of additional witnesses at the March 16 hearing. Leclair was not called to speak about what she witnessed on Feb. 3, and she was a witness through the 7 a.m hour when Veliz could be heard yelling obscenities to his fiancee, Halie Martinelli, and his young children. Leclair was in the car with Ramos-Rivera that was hit twice by Veliz in the 8 a.m. hour. Yet Leclair was not called as a witness either for the March 8 or the March 16 evidentiary hearing, defense attorneys said. The defense said Shackford was not there in person to see the events as they unfolded on Feb. 3.
As the March 16 evidentiary bail hearing continued, Durand said there was “clear and convincing evidence” of why bail should not be granted for Ramos-Rivera.
Durand said the shooting of Veliz by Ramos-Rivera “didn’t show a man who acted while he was afraid.”
“This was two men who didn’t get along and the defendant had an opportunity to arm himself,” said Durand.
This was not a case of self-defense, she said, referring to Ramos-Rivera going into his and Leclair’s apartment to get his legally purchased and registered gun.
The defense at the March 16 hearing pointed to the deliberate crashing into Ramos-Rivera’s vehicle twice by Veliz in a rush to get up the driveway, causing Ramos-Rivera to fear for Leclair, as well as the holding of a knife by Veliz as he stood outside of his own vehicle as evidence that Ramos-Rivera had good reason to be afraid.
Durand said the state met its burden of proof to deny bail.
Wynes said the ramming of Ramos-Rivera’s car by Veliz in his car was the latter’s use of a deadly weapon.
“This was not the first time Mr. Veliz had threatened his neighbor with a deadly weapon,” Wynes said, referring to the Jan. 23 pickax incident between Veliz, Cameron and Ramos-Rivera who stepped in to intervene.
Wynes also spoke of nationality.
She spoke of a young Latino family and that “they live in the weeds.” She said Leclair and Ramos-Rivera did not believe the police took their complaints seriously, citing the lack of the Berlin police acting to confiscate the pickax held by Veliz in Cameron’s and Ramos-Rivera’s presence.
She spoke of the aggressive driving by Veliz in a narrow driveway.
“If that’s not relevant than Ramos-Rivera and young Latino families live in a world where they cannot be safe,” said Wynes.
“He saw his wife’s life being threatened,” she said.
In her continuing remarks to Bornstein, Wynes said Ramos-Rivera has a job to return to and the support of his employer. He would check in each day with police as a monitoring bracelet would not work in Coos County as it does in other New Hampshire countys like Grafton. Three young children and Leclair are in danger of eviction. Ramos-Rivera does not have a passport.
He has no prior criminal record, said Wynes. He would not be a threat to the general public.
“It is difficult for me to find something more extreme than someone trying to kill your wife,” Wynes said.
Martinelli and the children living at the second-floor apartment she shared with Veliz have since moved out of the Sullivan Street apartment.
