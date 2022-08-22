SHELBURNE — A Stratham man was able to push a minor passenger off his ATV Sunday after he lost control of the machine but he received serious injuries and was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment. The youth escaped serious injury.
David Wilson, 47, was taking a minor relative for an ATV across a field on family-owned property shortly before 3 p.m. in Shelburne. Upon coming over a rise and down a small hill, Wilson lost control of the machine.
He was able to push the minor passenger clear of the machine before it rolled, but Wilson was thrown to the ground himself in the ensuing crash.
Following the crash, the minor ran to another family member for help. That person ran to the scene and made a 911 call for assistance.
Upon receiving the call for help, rescue personnel responded to the scene. Wilson was found to be conscious but in a lot of pain, and was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Wilson was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for additional treatment.
The minor passenger also was taken to AVH out of caution, but was found to have sustained very minor injuries.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation. Investigators from NH Fish and Game were assisted by N.H. State Police during the response to this incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.