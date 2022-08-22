SHELBURNE — A Stratham man was able to push a minor passenger off his ATV Sunday after he lost control of the machine but he received serious injuries and was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment. The youth escaped serious injury.

David Wilson, 47, was taking a minor relative for an ATV across a field on family-owned property shortly before 3 p.m. in Shelburne. Upon coming over a rise and down a small hill, Wilson lost control of the machine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.