CONWAY — Celebrating its 39th year of presenting live concerts in the Mount Washington Valley, Arts Jubilee will be presenting its five-week 2022 Summer Concert Series at Cranmore Mountain Resort this summer.
The outdoor concerts will run weekly on Thursday nights from July 14 through Aug. 11 at the North Slope Base of Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.
Flatbread Pizza Co. in North Conway will be hosting a dine-to-donate fundraiser in support of Arts Jubilee’s 2022 Summer Concert Series on Monday, June 27. Flatbread will donate a percentage of every pizza sold, including take-out orders, until 9 p.m.
The 2022 season will feature the award-winning American blues and swing revival big band Roomful of Blues on July 14; Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band on July 21; Grammy nominated, award-winning roots musician Victor Wainwright and the Train on July 28; the annual pops concert and fireworks show performed by the New Legacy Swing Band on Aug. 4; and Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience on Aug. 11.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. and feature a local opening act at 6 p.m. This year’s opening acts include Bennett and Perkins (July 14), Christian Martin (July 21), Willow Carter (July 28), the MWV Band (Aug. 4), and the Rek’lis Duo (Aug. 11).
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. You can pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
Please note that there will be an alternate front gate entrance this season due to the ongoing construction at Cranmore. There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at each concert.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine barring extreme weather.
