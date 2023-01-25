BERLIN — Two Berlin residents were arrested Tuesday each on a Class B misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty for abandoning a hound dog on Hogan Road in Shelburne earlier this month.

State police reported on Jan. 24 the arrests of Travis Melton and Jessica Allen. Both were released with a March 8 arraignment date.

