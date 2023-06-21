LANCASTER — The 20th annual Porcupine Freedom Festival is underway this week in Lancaster with several thousand expected to attend the week-long festival.

The festival is described as the flagship event of the Free State movement, which encourages liberty activists to move to New Hampshire.

