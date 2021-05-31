ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Veterans groups braved less than ideal weather conditions over the weekend to pay tribute to their fallen comrades in Memorial Day observances at cemeteries and memorials throughout the valley.
A special ceremony Monday morning marked the redesigned Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin.
Over the past four months, monuments for the various wars have been consolidated on the Glen Avenue park.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier spoke to mark the unveiling of a new sign designating the park.
The sign was donated by Korean War veteran Maurice Mailhot, who oversaw the park realignment for the VFW Post 2520.
Prior to the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, members of the White Mountain Veterans Council conducted observances in Dummer and Milan and at various cemeteries. The color guard also stopped at the World War I memorial on Mt. Forist Street in Berlin before ending the tributes with an observance at Veterans Memorial bridge.
Members of four local veterans’ groups paid respects to their comrades in Gorham, Shelburne and Randolph area Sunday morning.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2520, Berlin American legion Post 36, Gorham American Legion Post 82 and the Marine Corps League began their journey at the Shelburne memorial on Route 2 in the famous Shelburne Birches, then proceeded to the Peabody Bridge where they honored Navy war dead.
The veterans then went to the Promenade Street cemetery, Holy Family cemetery, and Evans and Lary cemeteries. The caravan then traveled to Randolph to the eterans memorial there and then back to the Gorham Common at 11 a.m.
Prayers were read by Gorham American Legion Commander Craig White; flowered wreaths were placed by Carole Boisclair of the Gorham American Legion Woman’s Auxiliary and Gorham American Legion Past Commander Dave Chick. Bugler Roland Sanschagrin played taps at all the locations and the rifle Honor Guard was made up of VFW Commander Floyd Burlock, Howard Guay and Paul Seneca.
