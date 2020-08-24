By Edith Tucker
Berlin Sun
GORHAM — Town Manager Denise Valley reported to selectmen last week that a new alternate ATV route to provide access to downtown should be open this weekend.
Vallee had a lot of good news and one disappointment in her town manager’s report at the Aug. 20 selectmen’s meeting, held on an off day to accommodate vacation time.
She updated the board on the latest word from Chief Chris Gamache of the state Bureau of Trails.
Gamache said that the state’s crew had arrived in Gorham on Monday, Aug. 17, and that he expected work to be finished on both the OHRV parking lot off Route 16 on Chip Bean’s property at 453 Main St. and the new connecting ramp to an existing main OHRV route.
Gamache said he expected this new amenity to be opened up to ATV enthusiasts on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Earlier, hopes were high that this alternative route would open by Memorial Day.
A public hearing on the then-proposed new route, designed to provide access to Main Street businesses, motels and restaurant from north of town, was held on Feb. 10, and nearly everyone on hand agreed that it would be a big plus since it would relieve pressure on a state-owned trailhead and parking lot on Route 2 west of town, where local residents are disturbed by the noise, dust and after-hours ruckus caused by some ATVers.
Scheduling was a problem from the start, however, and further delays were experienced when existing trails at Jericho Mountain State Park and elsewhere had to substantially repaired after torrential downpours.
The state Department of Transportation kept on schedule in painting the needed highway markings on a ½-mile stretch of Route 16 from the Route 2 traffic intersection.
The changes were dubbed the “Gorham Lane Diet” because the reconfiguration resulted in the loss of one through traffic lane.
Vallee announced that the long-awaited Community Workshop, “Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC),” will be held remotely over three consecutive days. “Community Vision and Values” will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8; “Case Studies, Asset Mapping and Action Brainstorming” will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9; and “Action Prioritization and Planning” on Thursday, Sept. 10.
“We will discuss goals and an action plan for upcoming recreation projects, including a pedestrian and biking bridge over the Androscoggin River and improved bypass access for kayaks and canoes,” Vallee said.
Those who would like to participate in this free virtual workshop should contact Director Jeff Stewart at jstewart@gorhamnh.org or (603) 466-2101. Full details and registration are also available at bit.ly/RERCGorham. Two federal agencies — the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture — plus the Northern Border Regional Commission selected 10 communities to be involved with the program to help revitalize their Main Streets through outdoor recreation.
The agenda lists a late-afternoon session on Sept. 8, three sessions on Sept. 9, and four on Sept. 10. Participants can sign up for all of the sessions or only select some.
“We have been waiting since December 2019 for the FEMA grant reimbursement on the Stony Brook Road reconstruction project,” Vallee said. “I’ve hounded the agency. FEMA has finally completed its review and made the necessary changes to its figures, since we came in under budget! We expect to receive the $246,565.84 within two weeks.”
The town has received the $22,000 reimbursement for the mobile repeaters that were purchased under a grant.
The town was awarded a competitive grant for $134,619 to buy SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus). The town’s match is only 5 percent or $6,730.95, Vallee said.
Vallee also announced some disheartening news. The Northern Border Regional Commission did not choose to fund the town’s nearly $995,000 grant application: “Grow a Greener Gorham Revitalization.” The town will soon have a chance to understand where it fell short on the grant scoring in a phone conference.
The previously postponed Appalachian Trail Community Celebration will be scheduled to a virtual celebration in October.
Because earlier the town was awarded an EPA — Rural Economic Recreation Technical Assistance Grant, Vallee said the National Park Service had notified her that Gorham potentially was “a good fit” for a Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance grant.
Encouraged by the outreach, the town submitted a Project Scoping Letter two weeks ago. If it were to be awarded, at least one-sixth of a staff member’s time would be provided with the possibility of an additional two years.
In other action, the selectmen awarded the low bid of four contractors that responded to an RFP prepared by Rec Director Stewart to convert all 32 lights to LED lights at the softball/baseball field at the Libby’s Recreation Complex.
Steve Binette at Ray’s Electric submitted two proposals, both low bids, and the selectmen voted to allow Stewart to choose either the $8,152.72 option or the $8,827.60 one, after ascertaining their differences. LED bulbs have an estimated life of 50,000 hours. The high bid was $24,100.
