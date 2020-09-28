BERLIN — White Mountains Community College normally holds its commencement exercises in mid-May and a large crowd gathers under a tent to celebrate the graduates.
But in the age of COVID-19, nothing is normal. So this year the ceremony was Saturday, on a beautiful autumn afternoon, with a smaller gathering practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
In welcoming the crowd, WMCC President Dr. Charles Lloyd said surveys showed the graduating class wanted an in-person event “short and sweet” with fewer speeches.
So with special precautions put in place, about 70 graduates Saturday participated in the ceremony they had waited longer than four months to have.
Overall, Lloyd said 187 graduates received a total of 205 degrees and certificates. He said the graduates range in age from 18 to 76 and included mother and daughter Pamela Cote and Christy Pouliot of Plymouth, both earning a Commercial Driver Training Certificate, to enable them to join a family business.
He said twin sisters, Kayla and Kaylee Hooper of Berlin, were always among the first students in the building as they studied for their Pipe Welding certificates.
Lloyd said most of the graduates had already demonstrated their resiliency by balancing college with a job, family and children. When COVID-19 came along, he said they had already built a foundation that allowed them to adapt to change.
Phi Theta Kappa President Autumn Gagnon said the graduates had come together as a class, and professors were available for help in-person, and the college library was available for research.
She said all that changed in one week’s time with the pandemic and classes were converted to online to allow students to graduate on time. Gagnon said she wanted her fellow graduates to remember that change is OK.
“Learn to adjust to change and keep putting one foot in front of the other. This is how we will go places in our careers and lives,” she said.
Class President Katherine Host also spoke about the impact of COVID-19, noting that the overwhelming support of the college allowed the students to focus on their education.
“Beginning a new chapter of our lives in the middle of a pandemic is not what you'd call ideal. But the challenge is still there for us to take,” she said.
Lloyd presented the President’s Award to the student with the highest cumulative grade point average. That was Kennedy Blanchette of Lancaster.
He also recognized three retiring staff members: Vice President of Student Affairs Martha Laflamme, IT Director Don Week, and Chuk Palmer, professor of diesel heavy equipment technology.
Lloyd announced that a scholarship fund would be established in Laflamme’s name to recognize her long tenure at the college.
Diplomas and certificates were handed out to the graduates, and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kristen Miller led them in the turning of the tassel.
Class Marshall Christopher Boylan then led the graduates for one final time.
Recognizing that not all graduates would be able to attend, and guests would be limited to allow for social distancing, the ceremony was streamed live and recorded.
Guests were by invitation only, and everyone was screened as they arrived. Masks were required and seating was spread out to allow 6 feet distance between chairs. L
loyd thanked his leadership team and the staff for the effort and work required to hold the ceremony.
