Cooper Dodds jumping on Little Nansen

Cooper Dodds of Lebanon makes the longest jump of the day at the Nansen Ski Jumping competition in January 2021 at 43.5 feet off the newly rebuilt 39-meter jump. Ski jumping returns to Nansen on Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.  (BARBARA TETREAULT PHOTO)

MILAN — The Nansen Eastern Ski Jumping Tournament is set to fly on Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Nansen Ski Jumps at 83 Milan Road in Milan. It’s the second of two planned jumping events in the North Country this weekend.

More than 30 jumpers are already registered to compete at the Chip Henry Ski Jump on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. out on the Kancamagus Highway in Conway. Jumpers from all over New England and New York will be competing on the 10-, 20- and 35-meter jumps on the Kanc. and heading north the next day.

