ALBANY — Rescuers assisted a hiker suffered a medical emergency on Nov. 18 while hiking on the Champney Falls Trail.
On Friday, Nov. 18, shortly after 12:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that an emergency alert beacon had been activated on the Champney Falls Trail in Albany. The beacon belonged to Scott Sellers, 54, of Wakefield, Mass. Sellers was descending from the summit with his wife when he began suffering chest pain.
Sellers and his wife were over 2.5 miles from the trailhead when the beacon was activated. Due to a lack of cell phone service in the area, direct communication with the group could not be established.
Along with conservation officers, members of the U.S. Forest Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Sellers had been able to continue hiking under his own power and rescuers met him a short distance from the trailhead. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 2 p.m.
Sellers was evaluated on the scene by Conway Ambulance personnel and transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Sellers and his wife were well prepared for the conditions. It is important to note that winter conditions including snow and ice are present in the mountains and will persist for the next several months. Anyone venturing out should be equipped with appropriate winter gear including micro-spikes and extra layers.
LRSAR is a volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work diligently to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to the organization through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council atnhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax-deductible.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card atwildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go tohikesafe.com.
