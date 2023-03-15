ERROL — A Hancock man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in Errol last Saturday when he mistakenly hit the throttle when attempting to brake.

It was one of several snowmobile crashes over the past week, many of which New Hampshire Fish and Game tied to operator inexperience and cautioned riders to operate within their limits and be mindful of ever-changing trail conditions while out enjoying the last weeks of winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.