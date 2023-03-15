ERROL — A Hancock man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in Errol last Saturday when he mistakenly hit the throttle when attempting to brake.
It was one of several snowmobile crashes over the past week, many of which New Hampshire Fish and Game tied to operator inexperience and cautioned riders to operate within their limits and be mindful of ever-changing trail conditions while out enjoying the last weeks of winter.
Paul Towers, 55, of Hancock hit two other riders who had stopped to talk at the intersection of Primary Trail 110 and Corridor 18 in Errol. Those riders were not injured.
Two New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers responded by snowmobile to the report, which came in at about 3 p.m.
Arriving at the staging area for the call just as Errol Fire and Ambulance were getting their rescue gear and crews together and one of the conservation officers brought an EMT to the scene to assist the patient as quickly as possible.
Errol Fire and Ambulance crews were shortly behind with a rescue UTV and snowmobile with a rescue sled.
Multiple witnesses on the scene reported that Towers came into a trail junction where the two other riders had stopped to talk about which way to go. Towers came into the intersection, slowed down but then quickly accelerated, crashing into the back of the second snowmobile in line, and then was thrown into the back of the first snowmobile.
Towers was conscious and breathing after the crash and said he made the mistake of grabbing the throttle instead of the brake. The two riding partners said that Towers’ snowmobile had an accessory left-hand throttle as well as a factory right-hand throttle.
Towers was loaded into the rescue sled and then into the Errol Ambulance. He was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Towers said he had many years of riding experience but recently got back into snowmobiling. He said that he bought the snowmobile used, with the left-hand throttle accessory already on it. He also said that he wished that he took it off before this happened but had ridden many times this year without an issue.
Fish and Game said the inexperience of the equipment was the primary factor in the crash.
Also on Saturday, at about 10:40 p.m., rescue personnel, along with two conservation officers, responded to the area of Cheese Factory Road at the intersection of Town Farm Road in Pittsburg, for a report of a juvenile injured in a snowmobile crash.
Investigation and witness statements show that Christina Cobb, 32, of West Melbourne, Fla., was riding with a group of family members on Corridor Trail 20 when she failed to negotiate a downhill left-hand turn, exited the traveled portion of the trail and ended up 12 feet down in a ravine.
Cobb was uninjured but the 9-year-old passenger suffered injuries to his upper body. The juvenile passenger was extricated from the ravine by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue and evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team, relayed to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and then transported by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for his injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.
On March 7, Jeffrey Deitsch, 44, of Dillsburg, Pa., crashed on Corridor 142 in Pittsburg when he attempted to give a hand signal to a passing snowmobile and lost control of his sled.
Less than an hour into his very first snowmobile ride, Deitsch drove off the right side of the trail into deep snow and rolled the snowmobile over onto himself. He was able to extricate himself, but suffered an unknown injury in the process. Deitsch was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by 45th Parallel Ambulance for treatment of his injury.
Although it is a common practice, N.H. Fish and Game Department reminds riders that hand signals are not mandatory and recommends riders keep both hands on the handlebars at all times.
In another Pittsburg accident, on March 10, Fish and Game reported that driver inexperience was believed to be a factor.
Megan Lemire, 27, of Nashua was less than an hour into her first snowmobile ride when she lost control of the snowmobile while attempting to make a left-hand turn and crashed on Murphy Dam Road at about 1:15 p.m.
According to Lemire and witnesses, when she came over a bump in the trail she lost control of her machine and grasped the handlebars and throttle, accelerating her machine into an N.H. Department of Environmental Services dam gauging station next to the trail.
While her machine was accelerating, Lemire caught her leg in the track and suspension of the snowmobile, trapping her to it. An emergency call was placed and rescuers rushed to her aid.
Rescuers from Pittsburg Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS along with a conservation officer and good Samaritans had to remove the suspension of the machine to free Lemire.
Lemire was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook to meet the DHART helicopter, which transported her to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
