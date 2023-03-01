DUMMER — Annual Town Meeting begins at 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, with several warrant articles focusing on amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance. The meeting will be held at Dummer Town Hall at 75 Hill Road.
Candidates’ names that will appear on the ballot for local election include Janet Nickerson and Richard Ouellette for a three-year term on the board of selectmen plus Ken Lowry for a three-year term on the Planning Board. Ruth Campbell seeks a three-year term as Library Trustee.
Ballot positions for which there are no current candidates are: Town Treasurer for one year; a three-year term as Trustee of Trust Funds; and a three-year post on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Residents registered to vote also may write in candidates’ names for these or other elected positions.
Included among the 20 articles for discussion in the evening are three different articles to amend the town’s zoning ordinances. All three articles require the decision be made by written ballot, as the town warrant notes. Article 2 asks if language should be added regarding the reasons for requiring building permits and clarifying when building permits are required to be obtained prior to the start of any building-related permit. The zoning ordinance is proposed by the town’s Planning Board.
Article 3 asks if language should be added to a zoning ordinance clarifying “that the Building Inspector has the authority to issue building permits and certificates of occupancy for construction that requires a permit from the town.”
Article 4 as proposed by the Planning Board would regulate conditions of exterior lighting.
Also, residents will learn more about the proposed $251,002 allocation for general municipal operations in Article 5. As noted, this article does not include appropriations contained in special or individual articles addressed elsewhere in the town meeting warrant.
Other articles requiring approval for spending and saving are: Article 6, $56,480 for public safety; $338,280 for highway and streets as Article 7 notes; $70,000 to be added to previously established capital reserve funds, per Article 12 ($50,000 road capital and $20,000 truck capital); and Article 15, $20,355 to establish a bridge capital reserve fund for municipally owned bridge maintenance.
All of the articles require a majority vote for passage.
