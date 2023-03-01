DUMMER — Annual Town Meeting begins at 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, with several warrant articles focusing on amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance. The meeting will be held at Dummer Town Hall at 75 Hill Road.

Candidates’ names that will appear on the ballot for local election include Janet Nickerson and Richard Ouellette for a three-year term on the board of selectmen plus Ken Lowry for a three-year term on the Planning Board. Ruth Campbell seeks a three-year term as Library Trustee.

