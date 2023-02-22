NORTH HAVERHILL — The victim in the domestic abuse trial of former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn has reached a settlement in the medical malpractice suit she filed against the licensed mental health counselor who treated the couple. Terms of the settlement have not yet been filed with Grafton Superior Court, where the civil suit was filed.
Emily Jacobs, 40, charged Paul Donahue was negligent, violated the state statute governing medical actions, and intentionally caused severe emotional distress to her. Jacobs has publicly revealed she was the victim in the Woodburn case.
Donahue responded, denying the allegations and arguing Jacobs had failed to state “a claim upon which may be granted.”
Woodburn and Jacobs started dating in 2015 and were engaged to be married in 2018 when Jacobs said Woodburn became emotionally and physically abusive. The pair turned to Donahue, who worked out of an office in Littleton, in an effort to save the relationship.
Woodburn, 57, of Whitefield was found guilty in May 2021 of misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief. Five other counts were rejected by the jury. He was sentenced to serve 60 days in the House of Correction but has been free on bail pending a decision in his appeal to the state Supreme Court. Woodburn represented himself before the court last October.
In her complaint, Jacobs said the couple began seeing Donahue in April 2018, both as a couple and individually. She charged Donahue took sides and “began to disclose privileged and confidential information he received in private therapy session with Jacobs to Woodburn.” Jacobs said Donahue called Woodburn after one of her sessions during which she said she was considering filing for a domestic violence petition against Woodburn. She said she was in fear because Woodburn had a temper and had bitten and punched her. She said Donahue told Woodburn she was angry and was considering taking action to “get back at him” which she alleged was a breach of confidentiality.
On a different occasion, she said she told Donahue about her plans to take a vacation without informing Woodburn and the counselor allegedly disclosed her location to him. In a final breach, Jacobs said Donahue testified at the trial as Woodburn’s only defense witness.
In addition to breaching her confidentiality, Jacobs’ suit argues Donahue acted as an informant for a now convicted domestic abuser, putting her in danger. She charged his reckless and extreme conduct intentionally caused her severe emotional distress resulting in headaches, anxiety, and loss of enjoyment of life. Jacobs has since moved from Jefferson to another New England state.
In his response, Donahue said he denied “each and every allegation.” He said he provided only couples counseling to the pair which included both joint and individual sessions. He admitted he called Woodburn and told him Jacobs was threatening to get back at him. Donahue said he did so because he felt Woodburn might be in danger. He said he did not owe a duty of confidentiality between Woodburn and Jacobs in the context of couples counseling. Furthermore, he said any alleged breach was excused by his duty to warn Woodburn of potential danger.
Donahue said he had a conversation with Woodburn about Jacobs’ vacation plans but did not disclose her location because he did not know it. He said Jacobs’s injuries were caused by the conduct or intentional acts of a third party over whom Donahue said he had no control over.
He also denied testifying for Woodburn at the trial was a breach of duty or an act of retribution for Jacobs’ decision to file a complaint about him to the N.H. Board of Mental Health.
Two years ago, Jacobs filed a complaint with the state Board of Mental Health about Donahue. The board listed 12 findings against Donahue including that he failed to maintain objectivity, shared information that could put one client in danger, failed to document phone calls, failed to keep inaccurate and incomplete records, intentionally left out relevant information, failed to conduct proper intake with the couple, and failed to obtain written consent before disclosing personal information from one client to the other.
Donahue said he voluntarily surrendered his license as a mental health provider in March 2021. He said the allegations against him were never adjudicated and there is no finding of fact as a result. Donahue said that he now sees patients as a life coach, which he said is not mental health counseling.
A copy of the actual settlement agreement must be filed with the court by March 17.
