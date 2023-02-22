NORTH HAVERHILL — The victim in the domestic abuse trial of former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn has reached a settlement in the medical malpractice suit she filed against the licensed mental health counselor who treated the couple. Terms of the settlement have not yet been filed with Grafton Superior Court, where the civil suit was filed.

Emily Jacobs, 40, charged Paul Donahue was negligent, violated the state statute governing medical actions, and intentionally caused severe emotional distress to her. Jacobs has publicly revealed she was the victim in the Woodburn case.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.