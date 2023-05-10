Fugitive from Justice

BERLIN — A Berlin man, wanted for a parole violation, turned himself in to the N.H. Department of Corrections last week six days after he was featured as the department’s “Fugitive of the Week.”

Justice Poulin, 29, was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a felony conviction of theft by unauthorized taking. Poulin was featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” on April 26. Following public pressure, the department said he turned himself on May 1. He was arrested and is in prison awaiting his parole hearing.

