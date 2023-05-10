BERLIN — A Berlin man, wanted for a parole violation, turned himself in to the N.H. Department of Corrections last week six days after he was featured as the department’s “Fugitive of the Week.”
Justice Poulin, 29, was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a felony conviction of theft by unauthorized taking. Poulin was featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” on April 26. Following public pressure, the department said he turned himself on May 1. He was arrested and is in prison awaiting his parole hearing.
In its bulletin, the department noted that Poulin had extensive ties to Berlin and Coos County as well as the Fryeburg, Maine area. It also said he was known to work in restaurants and other service-related industries.
Court documents indicate Poulin was given a suspended sentence in July 2015 after he was found guilty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, to undergo drug and alcohol counseling, make restitution of $7,070, and was placed on probation for two years.
In November, he was arrested on a violation of probation or parole. The record shows Poulin negotiated a plea bargain that called for him to serve up to 12 months in the House of Correction with the sentence suspended upon completion of a residential drug treatment program. He was given credit for 32 days pretrial confinement. He was arrested again in October 2016 on a violation of probation charge.
Corrections said it launched the Fugitive of the Week program this March to encourage public assistance in locating individuals who have absconded from supervision. Each Wednesday, the Department shares information on a specific fugitive through various communications platforms, and with law enforcement through the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center.
