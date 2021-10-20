In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard the week of Sept. 20, 20121
• Carmen Rodriguez, 41, of 292 Hillside Ave., Berlin was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting merchandise valued at $12.95 at Walmart. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $300 suspended for one year on condition of good behavior.
• Jesse Laflamme, 19, of 50 Main St., Gorham was found guilty of use/possession of a tobacco product by a minor. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
•Lee Mertens, 50, of 744 Western Ave., Berlin was found guilty of violating a city ordinance (noise) and ordered to a a fine of $100. A second count of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
• John Boucher, II, 18, of 83 Elm St., Berlin was found guilty of use/possession of a tobacco product by a minor and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Aiden Etienne, 18, of 7 Wentworth Ave., Gorham was found guilty of use/possession of a tobacco product by a minor. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Crystal Raciti, 36, of 196 Prospect St., Berlin was found guilty of theft of lost or mislaid property without taking reasonable measures to return property to its owner. She was assessed a fine and penalty assessment of $930 – all suspended on good behavior and restitution of $100 to the owner of the property.
• Jennifer Gagne, 40, of 4 Abenaki Lane, Berlin was found guilty of violating a city ordinance (nuisance) and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
• Lydia Frenette, 19, of 30 Elm St., Whitefield was found guilty of use/possession of a tobacco product by a minor. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Korie Raymond, 23, of 119 Mannering St., Berlin was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking of $509 from the Circle K store in Gorham. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 with $310 suspended. He was also ordered to make restitution to Circle K.
