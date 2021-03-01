LANCASTER — The Coos County grand jury, meeting Feb. 10, returned 39 indictments against 20 individuals.
• Alex Becker, 32, believed to be homeless in the vicinity of Berlin, was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon (knife) and one count of possession of a controlled drug (buprenorphine).
• Richard A. Card, 34, of U.S. Route 3, North Stratford, was indicted on two counts of second degree assault-domestic violence, two counts of falsify physical evidence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon (shotgun).
• Steven R. Carroll, 28, of 198 Nicola Road, Middleton, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault-domestic violence.
• Dakota Clifford, 27, of 13 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief.
• Joseph A. Desmarais, 34, of 179 Willow St., Berlin, was indicted on three counts of forgery.
• Daniel F. Dion, 58, of 36 Castle Drive, Milan, was indicted on one count of second degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of criminal threatening-domestic violence/fear on bodily injury.
• Heather Dodge, 33, and Jeff Miller, 38, both of 422 Dalton Road, Dalton, each indicted on a count of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine), subsequent offense.
• Michael A. Gould, 67, of 75 Winter St., Laconia was indicated on two counts of aggrevated felonious sexual assault.
• Lisa A. Laboy, 40, believed to be homeless in the vicinity of Berlin, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine and methamphetamine).
• Jesse S. Mason, 30, of 186 Country Farm Road, West Stewartstown, was indicted on four counts of simple assault by a prisoner.
• Ryan S. Morton, also known as Ryan Kadlick, 37, of 352 High St., Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
•Timothy M. Nugent, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl), subsequent offense.
• John C. Pratt, 75, of 208 St. Anselms Drive, Goffstown, was indicted on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
• Lacey P. Royal, 20, of 12 Northern View Road, West Stewartstown, was indicted on four counts of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone).
• Brittany Lee Stinson, 29, of 1041 Whitefield Road, Dalton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• Elijah Strahan, 22, of 1 Bartlett Court, Berlin, was indicted on a charge of operating after certified as a habitual offender.
• Christopher Evan Tessier, Jr., 24, of 554 Chestnut St., Manchester, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (cocaine) — subsequent offense.
• Stephen N. Tremaine, 48, of 816 Third Ave., Berlin, was indicted for possession of a controlled drug (methylphenidate).
• Roland J. Voisine, Jr., of 667 Mammoth Road, Manchester, was indicted for issuing a bad check over $1,500.
