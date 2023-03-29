LANCASTER — A Coos County Superior Court grand jury issued the following indictments in March and February 2023.
An indictment is a formal, written accusation and not a declaration of guilt.
Indictments returned in March:
Adam Bedard, 43, Stratford was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon after having been convicted of a felony in Rockingham County Superior Court on or about Dec. 2, 2021. The March 2023 indictment stems from Bedard allegedly having in his possession a firearm on Jan. 5, 2023, in Northumberland.
Bedard also was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a Kukri knife. He also was indicted on a charge of possession of an infernal machine.
Nicole Casse, 36, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of felonious sexual assault for having sexual intercourse with a person less than age 16 and not her legal spouse between June 2020 and July 6, 2020. Casse also was indicted on two additional charges of felonious sexual assault with the same person.
Nicole Casse also was indicted on three different charges of endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent by engaging in sex acts with a person under age 16.
Richard Casse, 36, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of criminal liability for conduct of another, felonious sexual assault in Berlin between June 2020 and July 6, 2020, in that he acted as an accomplice to Nicole Casse in the commission of felonious sexual assault with a person not her legal spouse and less than age 16. Richard Casse was also indicted on two additional charges of criminal liability for the conduct of another by acting as an accomplice to Nicole Casse in the commission of felonious sexual with a person not her legal spouse and less than age 16.
He also was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct for pointing at close range and indoors a handgun at the head of another person between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, and an indictment for criminal threatening for pointing a handgun at another person’s forehead at point-blank range during this same time span.
Casse was also indicted on July 23, 2020, on a charge of possession of a Cobra .380 pistol, after having been convicted of a felony in Strafford County Superior Court on Dec. 7, 2009.
Casse also was indicted on a charge of possession of a Heritage .22 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson firearm and indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a SIGARMS .22 caliber pistol, plus another pistol.
William F. Durant, 52, of Errol was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct for allegedly placing in danger a person and neighbors at 6 Hurlbert Ave. in Errol on July 25, 2022, by allegedly firing a firearm in the presence of these people at this address. William Durant also was indicted on a charge of stalking, violation of a domestic violence final order of protection on Jan. 23, 2023.
Kayleigh V. George, 27, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, greater than $1,501, for allegedly removing another person’s bike from a garage and riding away on the bike. She also was indicted on a charge of willful concealment, theft, third conviction for allegedly removing items from Aubuchon Hardware on July 25, 2022, after earlier convictions on willful concealment within a 36-month period.
Stephen Hays, 39, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of motor vehicles, penalties, for allegedly driving a motor vehicle on March 5 on Main Street in Berlin after having been certified a habitual offender by the N.H. Director of Motor Vehicles on Nov. 8, 2022.
Messiah McMaster, 38, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of escape on June 16, 2022, for striking and leaving the custody of Coos County Deputy Sheriff Jason Huter while Huter was returning McMaster to the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown from a court-ordered evaluation in Concord.
Hailey Ramsey, 21, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of witness tampering on or about Jan. 19, 2023, for inducing or causing another person to withhold testimony in a Coos Superior Court matter. She also was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit the crime of witness tampering or induce another to withhold or recant statements made in an ongoing police investigation and to offer money to the witness to recant statements to the police or not cooperate in the police investigation.
Jonathan Salvatore, 37, of West Stewartstown was indicted on a charge of assault for physically striking another inmate on Jan. 15, 2023. Salvatore also was indicted on a charge of burglary for acting (in concert with or aided by Spencer Rines) to commit second-degree assault by entering the home of Andrew Rivard on High Street on Jan. 5. Salvatore also was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault for acting in concert with Spencer Rines and striking Rivard with an object deadly in the manner that it was used. Rivard suffered lacerations to his left eyebrow.
Further, Salvatore was indicted on a charge of first-degree assault for causing Rivard to experience a fracture of the thoracic transverse process.
According to the indictment, Salvatore acted in concert with or was aided by Spencer Rines. Salvatore also was indicted on a charge of simple assault for acting with or aided by Spencer Rines for unprivileged physical contact to another, Andrew Rivard on Jan. 5, 2023.
Indictments issued in February:
Beth Cameron, 35, of Groveton was indicted on a charge of controlled drug act; acts prohibited for allegedly having in her possession a quantity of crack cocaine on Sept. 30, 2022. She also was indicted on a charge of motor vehicles, penalties, for driving a motor vehicle on Church Street in Northumberland on Sept. 30, 2022, after being declared a habitual offender on Nov. 17, 2009. Cameron also was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and on indictment for a charge of controlled drug act, acts prohibited, for possession of fentanyl.
Taylor Caron, 30, of Colebrook was indicted on a charge of sale of fentanyl on Sept. 29, 2022, in Northumberland, after having been convicted of another offense on Dec. 18, 2017. Caron also was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, possession subsequent of methamphetamine, on Dec. 18, 2017.
Michael R. Jordan, 19, of Canaan, Vt., was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a 2008 Toyota Sienna — on Dec. 28, 2022, in Colebrook, with the property’s value in excess of $1,500. He was also indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking of that same vehicle.
Brandon P. Loux, 52, of Concord was indicted on a charge of violating a protective order between June 4 and 6, 2022, of a person he was ordered on March 17, 2022, in 1st Circuit-District Division-Colebrook not to have any contact with. And, an indictment for a subsequent violation of a protective order on June 3, 2022, in Colebrook, and an indictment on a subsequent charge of violation of a protective order on June 4 in Colebrook.
Loux also was indicted for allegedly violating a protective order in Colebrook on July 6, 2022, for sending over 40 texts to a person he was ordered not to have contact with, and indicted on a charge of violating a protective order for driving back and forth by the home of the person he is not supposed to have contact with and making multiple phone calls.
Jeff E. Miller, 41, of Dalton was indicted on a charge of bail jumping by failing to appear Feb. 2, 2023, in Coos Superior Court in Lancaster after being released earlier on bail, a requirement of bail.
Sean A. Nolan, 42, of Methuen, Mass., was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle on Aug. 14, 2021, in Northumberland after being certified as a habitual offender by the N.H. Director of Motor Vehicles on Oct. 5, 2010.
Spencer J. Rines, 24, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening on Oct. 25, 2022, for pointing a Glock 9 mm pistol at Ryan Daley.
Rines also was indicted on multiple charges related to a Jan. 5 burglary in Berlin and in concert with another defendant indicted by the Coos County grand jury earlier in March. The allegations are: second degree assault, for entering at night an occupied structure, the residence of Andrew Rivard at 325 High St.; first-degree assault against Rivard when Rivard was struck with a deadly object that caused lacerations to his left eyebrow. Rines also was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault when he acted in concert with Jonathan Salvatore to strike Rivard with an object causing lacerations to Rivard’s left eyebrow.
Also on Jan. 5, a first-degree assault charge, acting with Jonathan Salvatore by using a deadly weapon in a manner to strike Rivard and cause a fracture of the thoracic transverse process. The grand jury also indicted Rines on a second-degree assault charge and a simple assault charge for the same incident. Rines also was indicted on a charge of witness tampering in West Stewartstown on Jan. 11 and Feb. 14 for allegedly acting in concert with Hailey Ramsey to attempt to cause a material witness to withhold testimony by offering drugs or money to the witness. Also, on Jan. 23 in West Stewartstown, an indictment on a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime of witness tampering by conspiring with Hailey Ramsey to persuade a material witness to withhold testimony.
Jonathan Salvatore, 37, was indicted on a charge of controlled drug acts prohibited, for possession of methamphetamine in Berlin on Jan. 5 after a prior conviction on a drug charge Oct. 12, 2010, in Franklin District Court. Salvatore also was indicted on a controlled drug acts prohibited charge for possession of fentanyl in Berlin on Jan. 5 after a prior conviction on a drug charge Oct. 12, 2010, in Franklin District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.