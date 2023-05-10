BERLIN — Berlin police have released the names of the remaining local residents arrested last month in the coordinated drug enforcement operation that resulted in 31 individuals arrested in Coos and Grafton Counties.
The operation, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration, N.H. State Police, and the N.H. Drug Task Force and the assistance of local police departments and law enforcement, netted more than 14 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 183 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 93 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and $131,397 in U.S. currency.
Arrested by Berlin police were:
• Justin Elsea, 28, of Berlin, on a charge of resisting arrest/detention. Court date has been set for May 26, 2023. Elsea was released on personal recognizance.
• Chris Lynch, 37, of Berlin, on a charge of sale of a controlled drug. Court has been set for May 25, 2023 and was released on personal recognizance.
• Dawn Frechette, 46, of Berlin, for Sale of a Controlled Drug. Frechette was released on personal recognizance with a court date of May 25,2023.
• Hailey Ramsey, 21, of Berlin, for Witness Tampering. Ramsey was transported to another jail pending a hearing.
• Brian Miller, 48, of Berlin, for Possession of Narcotic, Falsifying Evidence, and Criminal Mischief Miller was transported to another jail pending a hearing.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Concord had previously announced the arrest of three Berlin residents on federal charges:
• John King, 33, of Berlin, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. King made an initial appearance in federal court in Concord on April 19, 2023 and is detained.
• Rose Hand, 39, of Berlin, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hand made an initial appearance in federal court in Concord on April 19, 2023 and is temporarily detained.
• Clarisa C. Haas, 26, of Berlin, for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, fentanyl. Haas made an initial appearance in federal court in Concord on April 20, 2023 and is detained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.