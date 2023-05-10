BERLIN — Berlin police have released the names of the remaining local residents arrested last month in the coordinated drug enforcement operation that resulted in 31 individuals arrested in Coos and Grafton Counties.

The operation, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration, N.H. State Police, and the N.H. Drug Task Force and the assistance of local police departments and law enforcement, netted more than 14 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 183 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 93 grams of suspected powder cocaine, and $131,397 in U.S. currency.

