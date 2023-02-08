LANCASTER — A Berlin man will serve a minimum of three-and-a-half years in prison after he was found guilty in Coos County Superior Court last week on charges of felonious sexual assault, indecent exposure, and assault on correctional officers.

But James E. Lapre Jr., 23, could serve longer than two decades in prison if he does not comply with conditions set in place by Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein.

