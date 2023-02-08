LANCASTER — A Berlin man will serve a minimum of three-and-a-half years in prison after he was found guilty in Coos County Superior Court last week on charges of felonious sexual assault, indecent exposure, and assault on correctional officers.
But James E. Lapre Jr., 23, could serve longer than two decades in prison if he does not comply with conditions set in place by Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein.
Lapre was indicted on one count of felonious sexual assault, one count of indecent exposure, and one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl.
The incidents took place in August 2021. Two months later, in October 2021, Lapre was charged with three counts of simple assault by a prisoner on correctional officers at the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown where he was incarcerated.
On the aggravated felonious sexual assault charge, Bornstein sentenced Lapre to 3½ to 7 years in state prison with credit for 512 days of pretrial confinement. One year of the minimum sentence may be suspended on good behavior, which includes successful completion of all recommended mental health and sex offender treatment programs.
Lapre received a sentence of 2 to 7 years on the indecent exposure/sex act on a minor charge.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and no contact with any juvenile 18 years and younger unless the juvenile is supervised by their guardian or contact is made during the normal course of defendant’s employment.
On the misdemeanor charge of sexual assault – aggravated circumstances, Lapre was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction, suspended on good behavior for a period of three years after his release from prison on the indecent exposure sentence.
The three sentences in the sexual assault and indecent exposure cases run consecutively.
Lapre was found guilty of assaulting three Coos County correctional officers while a prisoner at the county jail. On each charge he received a 3½ to 7-year sentence, suspended on good behavior for a period of five years after his release from prison. The assault by prisoner sentences are concurrent with each other but consecutive to the sentence in the indecent exposure/sex act charge.
