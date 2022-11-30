LANCASTER — A Coos County Superior Court grand jury has returned indictments against a Berlin man who pointed a gun at two other men early in September.
Travis Elsea, 31, 89 Church St., Berlin, is charged with two felony counts of criminal threatening for allegedly pointing a .22 caliber pistol at Daniel Emerson and at Sean LaChance on or about Sept. 8.
In addition to the two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, Elsea also is charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to court records. All are Class B felonies. Elsea was convicted in a California court in August 2021 of taking a vehicle without consent/vehicle theft.
Other indictments returned are:
Elizabeth Gaudet, 25, 179 Berkley St., Methuen, Mass., charged with possession of fentanyl in Colebrook on Oct. 1.
Adrienne Hilliard, 32, 100 New Salem St., Laconia, charged with possession of fentanyl on or about Feb. 2 in Berlin.
Jonathan R. King, 33, 4 Wilson St., #303, Berlin, charged with driving a motor vehicle on East Mason Street in Berlin in June after being certified as a habitual offender in May 2011. King also was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in June.
Michael Robichaud, 20, 168 East Mason St., #4, Berlin, charged with two counts of criminal threatening against two different adults in Berlin in October. Robichaud also is charged with reckless conduct for pointing a firearm in the direction of the two aforementioned adults and their minor children.
Jonathan C. Salvatore, 37, 99 Jericho Road, Berlin, is charged with theft by unauthorized taking greater than $1,501 in June in Berlin. Salvatore attempted to take possession of another person’s dirt bike valued at more than $1,500.
Henry E. Woods, 38, 216 Willow St., #1, Berlin, is charged with receiving and retaining stolen tools and equipment valued at above $1,501 in June in Berlin.
Daniel F. Dion, 60, 36 Castle Drive, Milan, charged with operating a motor vehicle — a Yamaha Grizzly 500 ATV — in July in Berlin after being certified as a habitual offender in July 2020.
An indictment is a formal accusation, based on evidence presented, that a person may have committed a serious crime.
