LANCASTER — A Coos County Superior Court grand jury has returned  indictments against a Berlin man who pointed a gun at two other men early in September.

Travis Elsea, 31, 89 Church St., Berlin, is charged with two felony counts of criminal threatening for allegedly pointing a .22 caliber pistol at Daniel  Emerson and at Sean LaChance on or about Sept. 8.

