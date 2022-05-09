In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard recently:
• Domenic Dole, 27, of 44 Forest St., Clinton, Mass., was found guilty of negligent driving and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Sterne Toussaint, 34, of 2227 Riverside Drive, Berlin, had a charge of driving after revocation — subsequent offense placed on file without a finding on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Richard Jensen, 57, of 23 Mill St., Woburn, Mass., was found guilty of failure to stop his snowmobile at a stop sign. He was given a fine and penalty assessment of $74.40, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year.
• Mark Rodriguez, 22, of 3 Lamb St., South Hadley, Mass., was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $434.
• Zachary Gagne, 33, of 256 West Milan Road, Milan, was found guilty of resisting arrest. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and to do 42 hours of community service by Oct. 1.
• Chase Hewett, 23, of 1 French Hill Road, Milan, was found guilty of driving while under the influence and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. His license to drive was revoked for nine months. He was referred to the impaired drive care management program and upon successful completion of the program, the court may suspend up to six months of the license revocation.
• David Wuor, 43, of 241 Pine St., Manchester, was found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $248.
• Denis Bouchard, 53, of 101 Poplar St., Berlin, was found guilty of failing to stop his snowmobile at a stop sign and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $74.40.
•Andrea Turmel, 54, of 199 Cole St., Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/theft and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, deferred on condition of good behavior for one year. He must also make restitution of $7.63 to the Family Dollar Star store within 30 days.
• Andrew Lefebvre, 26, of 17 Alpine St., Gorham, was found guilty of violating a Berlin city ordinance and fined $200.
