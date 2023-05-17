BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, between March 22 and April 14, the following cases were heard:
Kelly Lacourse, Berlin, 36, pleaded guilty to driving after a revocation/suspension of a driver’s license. Lacourse drove a motor vehicle on Feb. 22 at 1:07 p.m. into the lot at Big Apple, 120 E. Mason St. in Berlin. Lacourse was fined $250, with half of the fine suspended for two years and half of the $60 statutory penalty assessment suspended for two years and must be on good behavior for two years. Good behavior is defined as not committing any act(s) that would constitute a felony, misdemeanor or major motor vehicle violation as defined in RSA 259:39.
Henry E. Woods, 39, of Berlin, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespassing on Aug. 1, 2022, at a Coos Street residence in Berlin owned by Thomas Lemasurier. Woods was fined $500 and a statutory penalty assessment of $120. The fine and penalty were all suspended. Woods must be on good behavior for one year. A charge of loitering or prowling was dismissed.
Courtney S. McKenzie, 23, of Berlin, was found guilty of disorderly conduct for yelling and causing a breach of the peace by making loud noises and hollering in a public place after being told to desist such action by Sgt. Joseph Priest of the Berlin Police Department. McKenzie was fined $200.
John D. Sheridan, 64, of Jefferson, pleaded guilty to a charge of first offense DWI. The charge originated on Riverside Drive at 6:22 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2022. Sheridan was fined $620 and his driver’s license suspended/revoked effective Oct. 3, 2022, for a nine-month term. He also was required to participate in an impaired driver care management program.
Lee Richard Douglas, 38, of Berlin, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle after having his driver’s license suspended by the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles following an incident in Maine on Oct. 21, 2022. The charge originated on Dec. 4, 2022, when he drove by Coos County Family Health Services on Pleasant Street. He was fined $250 plus a $60 penalty assessment fee.
Jeffrey M. Perry Str., 36, of Berlin, was found guilty of making loud noises on Abenaki Lane on Sept. 27, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. He was fined $125.
Jon P. Baldassarre, 37, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, was found guilty of DUI impairment on a charge stemming from an incident Oct. 16, 2022, at 1:15 a.m. on Mount Washington Hotel Road in Carroll. He pleaded not guilty Oct. 27, 2022 to four charges. In an amended plea March 30, he was found guilty of DUI impairment. Nol prossed were charges of not having an interlock device on the car he drove and a charge of second adult DUI. A charge of conduct after an accident was placed on file without a finding. He was fined $930 and his driver’s license revoked effective March 31 for 18 months. He may petition for early reinstatement after 12 months. He must be on good behavior for one year.
Scott Croteau, 34, of Berlin, was found guilty of driving after a revocation/suspension at the Walmart in Gorham at 3:12 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022. His license had been suspended on April 25, 2022, for failure to pay child support.
Richard Converse, 22, of Berlin, was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle on Main Street at 8:36 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2021, without a valid license. He was fined $200.
Randall A. Acker, 50, of Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment at Berlin Marketplace on Oct. 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. Acker had on his person a container of ice cream while still in the grocery store. He was fined $310, an amount that was suspended. He must pay over time $186 and pay restitution of $2.50 to the Berlin Police Department within 30 days. Acker must be on good behavior for one year, effective March 30, 2023.
Jameson N. Boucher, 52, of Dummer, was found not guilty of a charge of violating a protective order on Oct. 19, 2022.
Tristan Boyd, 24, of Derry, was found guilty of negligent discharge of a bow, et al, at the sand pit near Larry Brook Road, Shelburne, at 10:18 a.m, on Nov. 13, 2022. Court records show that Boyd “did negligently discharge a firearm in a manner which endangered the life of Jarrod Boyd.” Boyd was fined $1,200 with $620 suspended. He must be on good behavior for one year and has lost his hunting privileges for five years, effective April 14, 2023. He also was fined $1,000 and assessed a statutory penalty of $240. Half of the fine was suspended and deferred for one year; half of the statutory penalty was suspended for one year.
Robert Brown, 40, of East Taunton, Mass., was found guilty of a first offense of DUI impairment, from a charge originating on April 21, 2021, on East Mason Street in Berlin. He was fined a total $620, his driver's license revoked effective April 14, 2023, and he must complete an impaired driver case management program.
Shari L. Reid, 55, of Berlin, was found guilty of DUI impairment while under the influence of some chemical substance, natural or synthetic. The charge originated on Aug. 5, 2022, at 9:48 a.m. at the Dunkin Donuts in Green Square. She was fined a total $620, and her driver's license revoked effective April 14, 2023. She must complete an impaired driver case management program and can petition for early reinstatement of her license after nine months.
