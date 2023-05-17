BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, between March 22 and April 14, the following cases were heard:

Kelly Lacourse, Berlin, 36, pleaded guilty to driving after a revocation/suspension of a driver’s license. Lacourse drove a motor vehicle on Feb. 22 at 1:07 p.m. into the lot at Big Apple, 120 E. Mason St. in Berlin. Lacourse was fined $250, with half of the fine suspended for two years and half of the $60 statutory penalty assessment suspended for two years and must be on good behavior for two years. Good behavior is defined as not committing any act(s) that would constitute a felony, misdemeanor or major motor vehicle violation as defined in RSA 259:39.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.