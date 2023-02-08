BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, Jan. 9 through Feb. 2, the following cases were heard:

Domenic Murphy, 19, of Berlin, was found guilty of theft at the Walmart in Gorham on Aug.15, 2022. Fines totaling $310 were suspended. He was ordered to make restitution of $157.16, payable through Gorham PD to Walmart within 30 days. He must be on good behavior for a year.

