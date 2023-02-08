BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, Jan. 9 through Feb. 2, the following cases were heard:
Domenic Murphy, 19, of Berlin, was found guilty of theft at the Walmart in Gorham on Aug.15, 2022. Fines totaling $310 were suspended. He was ordered to make restitution of $157.16, payable through Gorham PD to Walmart within 30 days. He must be on good behavior for a year.
John F. Lapierre, 80, of Gorham, was found guilty of negligent driving of a vehicle on Main Street in a manner that endangers or is likely to endanger any person or property on July 4, 2022, at 10:57 p.m. Court records show that Lapierre’s charge stems from driving “a motor vehicle from the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Main Street in Gorham involving property damage and failed to provide the owner of said property his name, address, license number, registration number and did further fail to report said accident to a police officer at the nearest police station.” Lapierre paid a fine of $620 and must be on good behavior, show proof that insurance has covered any property damage and [write] a letter of apology to Officer Joseph Priest. Other complaints were consolidated and placed on file without a finding for a period of 12 months: disobeying an officer; reckless operation; reckless conduct; and conduct after an accident.
Jasmine M. Carroll, 23, of Groveton, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting on Nov. 27, 2022, at Walmart in Gorham. A $310 fine was suspended upon good behavior for one year.
Jennifer T. Cluff, of Berlin, had to come to court to pay a $25 fine for an unlicensed dog.
James V. Ricottelli, 64, of Berlin, was found guilty of DUI impairment. The charge stemmed from Oct. 9, 2022, at 8:18 p.m. when per court records he drove a vehicle in the Circle K parking lot while under the influence of alcohol. A fine of $620 was assessed and his motor vehicle license revoked on Jan. 11. He may petition for early license reinstatement after 15 months. An interlock device must remain on the car for 12 months. An impaired driver care management program must be completed.
Three charges were dismissed: DUI while intoxicated; open container in passenger area of motor vehicle; and DUI (adult > .08; minor > .02).
John McBride, 28, of Berlin, was found guilty of receiving stolen property. The charge originated on Sept. 26, 2022, when McBride, court records state, knowingly received an orange specialized bicycle belonging to Evan Bledsoe and worth over $1,000. McBride was assessed a $620 fine which was suspended. He must be on good behavior for a year.
Angela L. Lawrence, 45, of Berlin, was found guilty of littering at Berlin High School, 550 Willard St., on July 7, 2022. She was assessed a $100 fine, which was suspended. Her condition of release is that she be on good behavior for the next six months.
Danny Giroux, 52, of Milan, was found guilty of public urination or defecation in a private parking lot at 1107 Main St., the VFW Hall in Berlin on Aug. 6, 2022. A charge of littering was nol prossed. He was assessed a $620 fine with $320 suspended and must remain on good behavior for a year.
Bruce E. Brooks, of Berlin, 60, was found guilty of a nuisance activity for personal possession of marijuana on Jan. 13, 2023.
David A. Bailey, 58, of Berlin, was found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting at Walmart in Gorham on May 4, 2022. He was fined $310, all suspended. He must make restitution of $8.41 through the Gorham Police Department on or before Feb 25 and remain on good behavior for one year, effective Jan. 25.
Jonathan Charles Salvatore, 37, of Berlin, was found guilty of resisting arrest/detention on Sept. 17, 2021, by Berlin police Corporal Dennis Gale. Salvatore was sentenced to serve 90 days at the House of Correction, beginning Feb. 1.
Robert J. Hearn, 31, was found guilty of willful concealment at Walmart in Gorham on Oct. 10. He was fined $310, all suspended and must remain on good behavior for one year, effective Feb. 2.
Kevin Robert Croteau, 42, of Milan, was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking for taking a package of batteries belonging to the Berlin Police Department. He was fined $620, all suspended and must make reparation to the BPD of $100 within 30 days, plus remain on good behavior for one year.
Dylan Godwin, 26, of Guildhall, Vermont, was found guilty of DUI-impairment and fined $620. The charge originated on May 21, 2022. His driver’s license was suspended/revoked for nine days beginning Feb. 2 at noon. He must participate in an impaired driver care management program.
Joshua Hasbrouck, 43, of Berlin, was found guilty of conduct after an accident that occurred on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Walmart parking lot in Gorham. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty. He was fined $620, with all but $310 suspended. He must make restitution to Geico Insurance Co. in the amount of $3,909.73, payable through the Department of Corrections. Plus, be on good behavior for one year.
Jennifer L. Henderson, 42, of Berlin, was found guilty of prohibited sales of alcohol by giving an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21. She was fined $310 and must remain on good behavior for one year.
Tamaura L. Dowd, 50, of Jackson, was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child and DUI-impairment. She was sentenced to Coos County jail for one year, deferred for one year upon condition of good behavior. She was fined a total $645 and her driver’s license suspended/revoked for two years. She may petition for early reinstatement. An interlock device must be on the car for 12 months when driving is permitted to resume. Also required is completion of an impaired driver care management program.
Steven R. Codling, 27, of Berlin, was found guilty of a Fish and Game Department charge of baiting by placing bait on the Gorham land of another entity without a valid permit. A $124 fine was assessed, all suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. The cost/fees of processing/butchering must be paid to Cody Brasse at The Meat Shop in Groveton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.