BERLIN — In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the week of July 4, 2022, the following cases were heard:
• Jasimine Davis, 24, of Dummer was found guilty of DUI and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months but she can petition the court to suspend up to six months of the revocation upon successful completion of an impaired driver care management program. Davis was also found guilty of failure to stop at a stop sign and a yellow/solid line violation and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124 on each of the charges.
• Michael Gleason, 47, of Berlin was found guilty of driving negligently and ordered to make restitution of $2,421 to the city of Berlin and his license was suspended for 30 days.
• Adrienne Hilliard, 31, of Berlin was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting arrest. She was ordered to pay a fine of $124 but was given credit for spending a day in jail.
• Allegra Dyer, 37, of Berlin was found guilty of abandoning a vehicle on the property of another. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 with all of the fine and penalty assessment suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Carol Robins, 50, of Berlin was found guilty of driving a vehicle after her driver’s license was suspended. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Ethan Webb, 26, of Concord, Mass., was found guilty of negligent driving and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Richard Mainguy, 71, of Berlin was found guilty of DUI- second offense and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930 and referred to an impaired driver care management program. His driver’s license was suspended for 24 months; he may petition the court to suspend up to six months of his license suspension upon completion of an impaired driver’s program. After his license is returned, Mainguy will be required to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for a period of 12 months.
• David Shotts, 39, of Berlin was found guilty of operating a vehicle without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $248.
• William Knapp, 20, of Haverhill, Mass., was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle without a license and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Michael Labbe, 60, of Berlin was found guilty of negligent driving and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310.
• Lucien Houle, 61, of Berlin was found guilty of simple assault and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with the entire amount suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Judith Thompson, 57, of Berlin was found guilty of violating city ordinance of obstructions on public ways and fined $50.
• Kaylie McDonough, 22, of Berlin was found guilty of driving without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124 but was given credit for a day of pretrial confinement.
