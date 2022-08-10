In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard on July 27 and Aug. 3:
• Shannon S. Orr, 39, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal trespass and violating a city ordinance and fined $200. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 on the criminal trespass, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. He was fined $200 for violating a city ordinance. A second count of criminal trespass was nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
• Kristopher Hartford, 28, of Lyndonville, Vt., was found guilty of reckless operation for operating a motor vehicle over 100 mph on Route 2 in Randolph. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license to drive in New Hampshire was suspended for 60 days.
• Eric Lassonde, 29, of Concord was found guilty of theft by deception. He was given a fine and penalty assessment of $310, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. He was also found guilty of willful concealment/shoplifting and given a fine and penalty assessment of $310. He served two days in the House of Correction to satisfy the fine and penalty assessment with $10 of the assessment waived.
• Susan Jappah, 55, of Berlin was found guilty of DUI. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, complete the impaired driver care management program, and surrender her driver’s license for nine months with the opportunity to petition the court for early reinstatement.
• Stephen Hays, 38, of Berlin was found guilty of negligent driving. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on condition of good behavior for six months. His license to drive was suspended for 30 days.
• Eric Roy, 36, of Gorham was found guilty of two counts of criminal mischief, one count of threatening, and one count of disorderly conduct. On one count of criminal mischief, Roy was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310. On the second count, he was given a fine and penalty assessment of $310 suspended on condition of good behavior for two years, and ordered to make restitution of $377.64 to Rodney Alonzo. On the criminal threatening charge, he was given a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years and must write a letter of apology to the victims. On the disorderly conduct charge, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
• Justin Elsea, 26, of Berlin was found guilty of domestic violence: assault and sentenced to the House of Correction for 12 months with six months suspended. He was ordered to meaningfully participate with a licensed adult drug counselor. $50 fine. He was also found guilty of two counts of contempt. On both counts he was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Correction with six months suspended on condition of good behavior. All the jail sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Miles Byrne, 23, of Berlin was found guilty of receiving stolen property. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, suspended on good behavior for one year. He was also ordered to make restitution of $450 to Robert Byrne.
• Aaron Holt, 44, of Berlin was found guilty of reckless operation and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and his license was suspended for 60 days. He was also found guilty of operating without a valid license and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Ariana Carr, 32, of Berlin was found guilty of a “hands free” violation and ordered to pay a fine of $124. Charges of driving after suspension and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration were placed on file without a finding, conditional on good behavior for six months.
• Horace Goodrum, 35, of Berlin was found guilty of willful concealment and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $310 or serve two days in the House of Correction to satisfy the fine.
• Jennifer Steller, 50, of Berlin was found guilty of theft by unauthorized taking and was ordered to pay a fine ad penalty assessment of $620 with all of the amount suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. She was also given a 30-day suspended sentence.
• Sarah Gallant, 19, of Berlin was found guilty of driving after suspension and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Jacob Myerson, 21, of Berlin was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. On the resisting arrest charge he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. He was given a suspended $310 fine and assessment on the disorderly conduct charge, conditional on good behavior for one year.
• Taylor Roy, 22, of Berlin was found guilty of willful concealment and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620.
• Deritson Pereira, 18, of Central Falls, R.I., was found guilty of transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor and ordered to pay a fine ad penalty assessment of $372.
• Paul Martineau, 67, of Berlin was found guilty of harassment and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930, suspended for six months on condition of good behavior.
• Jaylah Fanaras, 22, of Haverhill, Mass., was found guilty of speeding and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124.
• Scott Croteau, 33, of Berlin was found guilty of theft by deception and issuing bad checks. On the theft by deception charge, he was given a 20-day suspended sentence and ordered to pay restitution of $309.40 to Northway Bank. On the charge of issuing bad checks, he was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Josef Surette, 19, of Billerica, Mass., was found guilty of unlawful possession of alcohol and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $372.
• Tyler Binette, 28, of Gorham was found guilty of DUI and a “hands free” violation.
He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620. His driver’s license was revoked for 18 months but he may petition the court to suspend up to six months of the suspension provided he completes the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Upon reinstatement of his license, he is required to install an ignition interlock device for 18 months. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $124 on the Hands Free violation.
• Michael Robichaud, 19, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal trespass and sentenced to the House of Correction for 90 days, suspended on condition of good behavior for two years.
• Nicholas Roy, 33, of Berlin was found guilty of DUI and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, complete the Impaired Driver Care Management Program, and surrender his driver’s license for nine months with the opportunity to petition the court to suspend up to six months.
• Micah Long, 45, of Berlin was found guilty of allowing an improper person to operate his vehicle and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $62.
• Jessica Baker, 31, of Gorham was found guilty of DUI and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $930. Her license to drive was revoked for one year although she may petition the court to suspend up to six months provided she completes the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Upon reinstatement of her license, she is required to install an ignition interlock device for 12 months.
• Kelly Lacourse, 34, of Berlin was found guilty of willful concealment and ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620, with $310 suspended on good behavior for one year.
• Crystal Wingren, 28, of Stark was found guilty of DUI. She was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and her license was revoked for nine months. She may petition the court to suspend up to six months of the revocation upon compliance with the Impaired Driver Care Management Program. Wingren was also found guilty of reckless operation and was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 and her license was revoked for 60 days to be determined by the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.