In First Circuit Court, District Division, Berlin, the following cases were heard on July 27 and Aug. 3:

• Shannon S. Orr, 39, of Berlin was found guilty of criminal trespass and violating a city ordinance and fined $200. He was ordered to pay a fine and penalty assessment of $620 on the criminal trespass, suspended on condition of good behavior for one year. He was fined $200 for violating a city ordinance. A second count of criminal trespass was nolle prossed (not prosecuted).

