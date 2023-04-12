LANCASTER — The Berlin man charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 3 shooting that claimed the life of another Sullivan Street building tenant will remain in jail.
Judge Peter Bornstein denied bail for Nomar Ramos-Rivera in a March 20 court order. Ramos-Rivera also is charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, for the shooting of Christopher Veliz, 40, outside the apartment building on a brutally cold day.
Bornstein wrote in the four-page ruling that he took into consideration Ramos-Rivera’s lack of a criminal record, employment, and the Jan. 23 altercation between Veliz and third-floor tenant Wayne Cameron. Over two days, on March 8 and 16, four witnesses testified and attorneys for the state and for the defense submitted exhibits in support of their arguments.
Veliz and his family lived on the second floor of 568 Sullivan St, a three-decker set on a steep slope in the city’s East side. Ramos-Rivera and his family lived on the first floor. Wayne Cameron is the third-floor tenant. During the March 8 evidentiary bail hearing, Cameron testified that the fight that broke out between Veliz and him on Jan. 23 was over Veliz’s hooking up his apartment’s electric outlet to Cameron’s apartment electric source. Cameron testified he noticed his electric bills significantly increasing for an unknown reason.
Bornstein's ruling cites a legal notation stemming from State v. (Volodymyr) Zhukovskyy, the defendant who remained in jail until his acquittal in August 2022 of all charges in the crash that resulted in the death of seven motorcyclists in Randolph. Wrote Bornstein: “The State requests that the Court continue to order preventative detention without bail under RSA 597:2, III (A). Under that statute, “the court may order that a defendant be held in preventive detention without bail on the basis of dangerousness ‘only if the court determines by clear and convincing evidence that release will endanger the safety of [the defendant] or the public.”
In his ruling denying the defendant’s motion to modify bail, Bornstein concluded releasing Ramos-Rivera on bail would “endanger the safety of the public."
Ramos-Rivera, through his attorneys, requested that he be released on cash bail with conditions.
In his denial, Bornstein wrote of the circumstances leading up to the shooting on Feb. 3: “1) After Christopher Veliz drove his vehicle toward the defendant’s vehicle and struck it, backed his vehicle into the railing adjacent to the driveway, and drove a few feet forward, he stopped his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, exited his vehicle, and stood between the driver’s seat and the open vehicle door, at which time (the Court assumes without finding) he was holding a knife in his right hand and at which time neither the defendant nor Loran Leclair are visible in the video depicting the scene.
“2) Approximately seven seconds later, Ms. Leclair walked toward Mr. Veliz from the general direction of the garage and first floor apartment and stopped approximately ten feet from Mr. Veliz, who was still standing between the driver’s seat and the open door of his vehicle. At some point, Ms. Leclair told the defendant that Mr. Veliz had a knife and told the defendant to ‘go get the gun’ or words to that effect;
“3) Approximately thirteen seconds later, the defendant entered the driveway from the general direction of the garage and first floor apartment and was at least 10 feet from Mr. Veliz. During this thirteen-second interval, Ms. Leclair remained approximately ten feet from Mr. Veliz, who remained standing between the driver’s seat and the open door of his vehicle;
“4) The defendant walked quickly toward Mr. Veliz while holding a handgun in his right hand and, approximately three seconds after he first appears in the video walking toward Mr. Veliz, raised his right arm and fired the handgun three times, at point blank range, at Mr. Veliz, who fell to the ground fatally wounded;
“5) During the twenty or more seconds that elapsed from the time Mr. Veliz exited his vehicle to the time the defendant began to stride toward Mr. Veliz armed with a loaded handgun: (1) the defendant and Ms. Leclair were outside any zone of danger that may have been created by Mr. Veliz, assuming Mr. Veliz was holding a knife; (2) there were no reasonable grounds, as the circumstances were presented to the defendant at the time, for the defendant to believe that Mr. Veliz was about to use unlawful, deadly force against the defendant or Ms. Leclair; and (3) there were no reasonable grounds, as the circumstances were presented to the defendant at the time, for the defendant to believe that the amount and extent of force he used was necessary for defense of himself or Ms. Leclair.”
Ramos-Rivera is being held in the Coos County House of Correction in West Stewartstown as the legal case moves forward. A June 6 scheduling conference on the second-degree murder charge and two charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon is set for 10 a.m., court records note.
An earlier call to public defender Simon Mayo on the court’s bail decision was not returned.
Meanwhile, in a recent phone call to The Berlin Sun, Cameron said his most recent electric bill was about $60, down from the $150 electric utility bills he received before confronting Veliz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.