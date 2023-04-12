LANCASTER — The Berlin man charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 3 shooting that claimed the life of another Sullivan Street building tenant will remain in jail.

Judge Peter Bornstein denied bail for Nomar Ramos-Rivera in a March 20 court order. Ramos-Rivera also is charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, for the shooting of Christopher Veliz, 40, outside the apartment building on a brutally cold day.

