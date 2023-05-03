LANCASTER — The Berlin man charged with second-degree murder for the death of apartment-building neighbor Christopher Veliz on Feb. 3 has been indicted on four charges. Veliz was 40 at the time of his death.
An indictment is not evidence of guilt but rather an accusation.
On April 21, the Coos County grand jury met and returned two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of reckless conduct against Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44.
Specifically, as New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a press release, Ramos-Rivera was charged with one count of second-degree murder for shooting Veliz and another count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Veliz under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him.
Ramos-Rivera was also indicted for two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for firing into a vehicle occupied by two minors.
Ramos-Rivera remains in the Coos County jail. A hearing to grant him bail did not result in his being released. He is scheduled to be arraigned virtually on May 12.
The Coos County grand jury also returned the following indictments on April 21. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.
Donavan J. Aubin, 23, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl (subsequent). According to the court file, Aubin was convicted on March 4, 2021, in Coos Superior Court of a controlled drug act.
Pamela J. Beaulieu, 46, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of willful concealment, Beaulieu’s charges stem from alleged removal of a Polaris softshell jacket from MOMS Jericho on Dec. 29, 2022, after having been convicted twice earlier of theft by unauthorized taking. The prior convictions happened in Belknap Superior Court on Jan. 4, 2017, and the other conviction on Sept. 12, 2012, in Berlin District Court.
Beaulieu also was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, with two prior convictions, for trying to take unauthorized control of a Polaris softshell jacket from MOMS Jericho on Dec. 29, 2022. The prior convictions happened in Belknap Superior Court on Jan. 4, 2017, and the other conviction on Sept. 12, 2012, in Berlin District Court.
Adam Bedard, 43, of Stratford was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled drug, for allegedly having a quantity of methamphetamine on Jan. 5 in Northumberland after a prior drug conviction at the Rockingham County Superior Court on Dec. 2, 2021.
Bedard also was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl at Northumberland on Jan. 5 after a prior drug conviction at the Rockingham County Superior Court on Dec. 2, 2021.
Zachary A. Brower, of Colebrook 24, was indicted on a charge of possession of a pen found to be contain the residue of a controlled drug, fentanyl, while in Colebrook on March 4.
Taylor Caron, 30, of Colebrook was indicted on possession of a controlled drug — sale of fentanyl — while in Berlin on Dec. 13, 2022. Caron previously was convicted on a drug offense in Coos Superior Court Dec. 18, 2017.
Caron also was indicted on a charge of possession of crack cocaine, found wrapped in metal foil, on Dec. 13, 2022, in Berlin. He had been convicted of a drug offense on Dec. 18, 2017, in Coos Superior Court.
Caron also was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 13, 2022, in Berlin after an earlier drug offense conviction on Dec. 18, 2017, in Coos Superior Court.
Jaime J. Deforge, 44, of Dalton was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon by placing A.D. in fear of bodily damage by brandishing a firearm, pulling back the charging slide and telling A.D. that the home address of A.D. was known. Deforge was also indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. The charge originated in Jefferson on Oct. 5, 2022.
Joshua Haley, 28, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of acts prohibited, for possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine, on June 12, 2022, in Berlin.
Michael K. Harrington, 36, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Sept. 29, 2022, in Berlin, after a prior drug conviction. The earlier drug conviction happened in Coos Superior Court on June 25, 2020.
Shanna M. Jackson, 37, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl, on Sept. 11, 2021, in Berlin.
Dylan J. Laflamme, 28, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of acts prohibited, for possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl, with the alleged intent to sell the drug, which was greater than 5 grams, on Nov. 27, 2022, in Berlin. Laflamme earlier was convicted of a controlled drug act charge on Feb. 27, 2014, in Berlin District Court.
Laflamme was also indicted on a charge of controlled drug act, acts prohibited, for possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, greater than 5 grams on Nov. 27, 2022, in Berlin, after a proper conviction of a controlled drug act on Feb. 27, 2014, in Berlin District Court.
Also, Laflamme was indicted on a charge of controlled drug act, acts prohibited, for possessing less than one-half ounce of cocaine with the intent to sell the same while in Berlin on Nov. 27, 2022.
Justin M. Morton, 40, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle in Gorham on Feb. 12 after being earlier certified as a habitual offender. The prior conviction came on April 20, 2021.
Kevin Mulligan Jr., 26, of Berlin was indicted on a charge of acts prohibited, controlled drug, for possession of fentanyl in Gorham on May 10, 2022.
Phillip L. Parrish, 29, of Waynesboro, Pa., was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle on March 21, 2023, after being earlier certified as a habitual offender on Dec. 21, 2022, by the New Hampshire Director of Motor Vehicles.
