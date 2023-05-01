ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — A flood warning until Monday at 5 p.m. was issued for Coos County on Sunday evening by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, due to the torrential amounts of rain that fell, starting Sunday and continuing through the night into Monday morning.
The heaviest downpours were around 3 a.m. on Monday. Rivers and streams in the Androscoggin Valley reached near-flood stage.
In Gorham, Fire Chief Phil Cloutier and firefighter Paul Gleason patrolled the rivers and streams. Cloutier said that the Peabody River reached 7 feet but its height then came down rapidly. Some road washouts were reported along Jimtown Road in Gorham and along Route 2 In Shelburne. Shelburne Fire was asked to close the North Road to through traffic by Main state officials due to flooding in nearby Gilead, Maine.
Damage was reported on Route 16 in Madison and on the Kancamagus Highway, according to posts on social media site Facebook. WMUR-TV reported that 1 to 3 inches of rain had fallen in the state over the past 24 to 36 hours.
Gorham resident Shawn Costine, who lives in the Jimtown Road area, said that he had never seen the pool at Moose Brook State Park or the Moose Brook area so high. More rain and high winds are intermittently predicted for the rest of the week.
