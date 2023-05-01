ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — A flood warning until Monday at 5 p.m. was issued for Coos County on Sunday evening by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, due to the torrential amounts of rain that fell, starting Sunday and continuing through the night into Monday morning.

The heaviest downpours were around 3 a.m. on Monday. Rivers and streams in the Androscoggin Valley reached near-flood stage.

