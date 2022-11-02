Jakob “Jack” Unger Jr.
Party affiliation: Republican
Age or year you were born: 55, (born in 1967)
Town or city of residence: Gorham
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 6
Previous elected or volunteer service: Current treasurer of the Coos County Republican Party; two years previous on the Board of Directors of Braeburn Court Mobile Home Park in Gorham
Education: graduate of The Connecticut School of Broadcasting
Favorite book or movie: “Lord of Light” by author Roger Zelazny
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
If not our economy, the complete disconnect between teachers, teachers’ unions and families. The closure of the schools has damaged our schools and learning. We need to give control back to the parents, we need to teach math, history, more practical educational skills.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing New Hampshire?
Out of control inflation. Housing, heating oil and food costs rising. I’m seeing price jumps in some price categories week over week. We are no longer energy independent; It’s a snowballing effect. Stopping the use of ethanol in gasoline — any perceived benefit has been erased — get corn fuel out of our gasoline.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
I study the issues myself and I do proper research. I was a computer geek when I was young. I can read it [of a proposed legislation], analyze it, use critical thinking skills to decide. I can make my own decisions. I stay in touch.
William A. Hatch
Party affiliation: Democrat
Bill Hatch-NH State Representative
Year you were born: 1949
Town of residence: Gorham
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 6
Previously Elected: Several terms as Coos County State Representative
Education: Albany State
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
We face a variety of challenges in Coos County, but one thing that resolves many issues is to focus on economic activity. I believe it is vital that we do everything we can to protect and assist our hospitality industry while continuing to pursue other economic development opportunities and find solutions for those that are struggling.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing New Hampshire?
I work very hard for legislatures in Concord to recognize that we have an economically bifurcated state. My goal is to ensure there is focus on solutions that meet the needs of the North Country.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
I have served as a representative for this district for eight terms. I have an in depth understanding of the process that needs to occur to deliver solutions for the constituents in my district. I have passed legislation such as the Coos County tax credit that is designed uniquely to benefit this area. I am totally dedicated to serving the constituents as this is my full-time job.
