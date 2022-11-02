Lori Korzen
Party affiliation: Republican
Age or year you were born: 1971
Town or city of residence: Berlin
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 5
Previous elected or volunteer service: Volunteer Service: Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree, Weekly Soup Kitchen and Coffee House in Gorham once a week. Coos County Nursing Home and Dana Farber Cancer Institute with my therapy dogs Koda and Zacc. Volunteer EMT Berlin, Gorham, and Milan. Harvest Christian Fellowship Soup Kitchen, Mobile Food Pantry with the N.H. Food Bank, 2022 Summer Lunch Program in Berlin, foster and adoptive mom.
Education: A.S. in Liberal Arts; SOLO Emergency Medical Certification: EMT, AEMT, and Wilderness Rescue EMT
Favorite book or movie: "1984" by George Orwell
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
I believe the economy is the most important issue. We need to remember that the American Dream is having the right to better our lives with minimal governmental interference. In our current crisis, the government is not the solution to our problems, it is however the source of the problem.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Families need help now more than ever within this economy. Many can’t afford to heat their homes and pay for groceries. Americans need help we must stop reckless spending.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
I’m a hard worker and have visited every door in Berlin. I am available and open for conversations. I love to learn, dig into topics, view both sides of an argument, and weigh the benefits with the costs. Those who know me will attest that I care about different points of view and will advocate for those without a voice.
Name: Justin L. Hale
Party affiliation: Republican
Age or year you were born: 40
Town or city of residence: Berlin
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 5
Previous elected or volunteer service: Deputy Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus
Education: Bachelor of Science in information technology
Favorite book or movie: "Law's Order" by David D. Friedman
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?:
Local businesses are shutting down due to rising costs and a diminished work force. There is precious little the government can do to help. We can’t afford more government 'help.'
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?:
Recovering from government overreach under the pretense of COVID mitigation. The best move would be to block further encroachments and add accountability.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?:
I’m not afraid to be the only man to say ‘no.' Most politicians are affable but lacking conviction and direction. I have been reading books on law, economics, etcetera. I’m a Free Stater for restrained governance based on common sense principles like subsidiarity, deference to tradition, and private property.
Corinne E. Cascadden
Party affiliation: Democrat
Age or year you were born:
55+
Town or city of residence: Berlin
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 5
Previous elected or volunteer service: Granite United Way – Northern Region;
Berlin Public Schools Events; PTO, Backers North Country Healthcare, Board of Directors 2021-present; NH School Funding Commission–Legislative Appointment 2020; WMUR-Project CommUNITY Advisory Board 2019; N.H. School Administrators Association, Executive Board 2016-2019; White Mountains Community College, Advisory Board 2009-2019; North Country Education Services, Executive Board, 2009-2019; Federal Corrections-Berlin, Community Relations Board 2011-2019; North Country Charter Academy, Board of Trustees 2013- 2016; N.H. Pre-Engineering Technology Advisory Council, Governor Appointee 2013-2015; N.H. Dept. of Education, State Consortium for Educator Effectiveness. 2013-2016.
Education: Ed.Doctorate NovaSoutheastern University Educational Leadership February 2017; Certificate Advanced Graduate Study, University of N.H. Educational Administration & Supervision, December 1995; N.H. Cert. Plymouth State College School Principal June 1987; Master of Education, Plymouth State College Elementary Education May 1982; Bachelor of Science, Plymouth State College Foreign Language-French May 1975
Favorite book or movie: "Worlds Apart" by Cynthia M. Duncan
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
Residents need property tax relief. Lack of state aid to public schools poses increases in property taxes, particularly cities and towns with the lowest equalized property value per pupil. Berlin has an estimated 54% of taxable property to support all city departments while the rest (46%) is nontaxable.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Important to amend are the legislative failures of the N.H. Republicans and Free Staters to revise the public school funding formula for more equitable public school programs. Instead, they establish a Voucher Program that funds homeschool and private programs. A new state funding formula will provide local property tax relief.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
I believe in advocacy and support for the needs of our Berlin community. My local upbringing instilled a strong work ethic, respect, and engagement, to form my values. We must work together in a civil and respectful manner to offer the best that we can, for our N.H. communities and its residents, no matter what the zip code is.
Name: Henry Noel
Political affiliation: Democrat
Age: 72, (born in 1949)
Office sought: State Representative Coos County District 5
Previous elected or volunteer service: 2018-19 State Representative (elected); volunteer service: Berlin Planning Board 2021; Androscoggin Valley Energy Collaborative-2021.
Education: graduate Notre Dame High School-1967; graduate Boston College-1971, BA English.
Favorite Book: "Gravity’s Rainbow" by Thomas Pynchon
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
Coos County’s loss of the pulp and paper industries a decade ago has left a big hole in our economy. Any comparison with the southern tier of counties in N.H. now highlights this economic disparity. We have become a recreation and tourist destination as a result and our natural resources are a big draw into Coos County. New economic development strategies need to be developed to move Coos forward.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
The upcoming election and the direction New Hampshire takes as a result of that election is the paramount issue facing New Hampshire. On the one hand, conservative policies have pushed down the resolution of state problems to the local community level; on the other hand, more pro-active policies would address these recurring state problems at the state level with appropriate state-level resources.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
To be a productive state representative you must be a good listener with a problem-solving temperament. There will be 400 representatives in Concord after the election and we will need to work together to solve problems for our respective citizens of N.H. My outlook is to work cooperatively with my fellow representatives to perform the work of government to the greater good of our citizens.
