Name: Katie Doherty
Party affiliation: Democrat
Town or city of residence: Dummer
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 2
Previous elected or volunteer service: Dummer Public Library trustee for 32 years (1990-present); Dummer Zoning Board for 15 years.
Education: Bachelors in Arts; Masters in Library and Information Science
Favorite book or movie: A tough question! Probably the book, "The Secret Garden," but often the latest book I’ve read.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
In Coos County the economy is our biggest problem made worse by our isolation and lack of infrastructure.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
Our present inability to work together to solve the numerous problems that face our state.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
During my years at White Mountains Community College I was often able to help bring different groups to consensus to solve issues at the college. I’ve always found it’s important to listen first to understand the position of all sides, then we can work toward agreement.
Name: Arnold Davis
Party affiliation: Republican
Age or year you were born: 61
Town or city of residence: Milan
Office you seek: State Representative Coos County District 2
Previous elected or volunteer service: State Representative Coos County District 2, Environment and Agriculture Committee
Education: Graduate of Berlin High School
Favorite book or movie: "On Golden Pond"
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing Coos County?
Coos County continues to fight the scourge of opioids on our community. We have one of the highest overdose rates in the state. I will continue to fight to ensure our state has adequate access to treatment; no one should be left behind.
What in your opinion is the most important issue facing N.H.?
One of the biggest problems facing New Hampshire and our entire country is rampant inflation. Inflation is the worst kind of tax in that it affects lower income citizens the most. I have cut taxes in Concord and will continue to do so if reelected.
What specific qualities do you think will make you a productive state rep.?
As your state representative, I have fought everyday to advocate for our friends and neighbors. I have delivered common sense solutions and fiscally responsible policies so the state stays within its means. It has been an honor to serve you and I hope to earn your vote for my reelection as your state representative on Nov. 8.
