2021-22 Mount Washington Valley Mr., Clay Groves

2021-22 Mount Washington Valley Mr., Clay Groves, will crown his successor on Sunday, March 12. Men are needed to represent local organizations in this fun, collaborative event.  (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

INTERVLE — Are you passionate about your non-profit organization? You don’t have to be single, you don’t have to be an Adonis, but maybe you could be the next  Mount Washington Valley Mr. 

On Sunday, March 12 Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the Valley Mr. Event at Believe in Books’ Theater in the Wood.  Men of all ages (18+) will represent their non-profit organization for the chance to win $500 for that charity.  

