INTERVLE — Are you passionate about your non-profit organization? You don’t have to be single, you don’t have to be an Adonis, but maybe you could be the next Mount Washington Valley Mr.
On Sunday, March 12 Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host the Valley Mr. Event at Believe in Books’ Theater in the Wood. Men of all ages (18+) will represent their non-profit organization for the chance to win $500 for that charity.
There are 4 easy sections to this event. First, each contestant will be interviewed by the event judges in a panel forum. The judges will be scoring each contestant on his ability to talk with a board and answer questions about his interests and the organization he is representing.
Next, the contestant will introduce himself to the audience and judges and deliver a prepared speech about his sponsoring organization and its impact on his life. Then, each contestant will present himself on stage in formal attire directly following the public speaking section. Strut your stuff or be a proper gentleman, it’s all for fun and charity.
Finally, each contestant and his organization will decorate a container with his name and the name of his sponsoring organization on it, where audience members may cast a “vote” with their money. The contestant with the most money will gain the most points and receive a special award. These “cash cans” may be displayed by the organization in advance of the event to collect more donations. Contestants are also encouraged to create a Facebook fundraising page where friends can donate. Following the event, money from these will go directly to their sponsoring organization.
The event will be videotaped and aired on Valley Vision Channel 3, so the participating organizations get the added benefit of having their information shared again and again. Press releases and Facebook photos are shared, further promoting the organizations. Invite lots of supporters to attend the event and cheer you on.
The winners’ organization receives $500 in cash. The winner receives a crown and sash, plus prizes collected by the participants (the runner-up also receives prizes).
The registration fee for the 2023 Mount Washington Valley Mr. Pageant is $150.00 in advertising sales (three 3 1/2” x 5” ads) and a prize donation valued at $25.00 or more from his sponsoring organization. The time commitment is only about 4 hours, and there are opportunities to attend events in the future.
The registration deadline is Feb. 12, 2023. Contact Lisa atvalleypromotions@gmail.comto learn about the 59 Member Organizations that would welcome your support.
