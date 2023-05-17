CONWAY— Round 1 of Season 2 of ‘Valley Food Fight’ is in the books, raising nearly $5,000 for the Valley Promotions member organizations who participated.
Held on April 18 at Sweet Maple Cafe, six local chefs were supplied with six mystery ingredients and instructed to create a three-part meal, with a twist; “Kids Favorites All Grown Up”. The mystery ingredients, supplied by The Valley Originals and J-Town Deli, were Marshmallow Fluff, Spanish olives with pimentos and raspberry jello mix. Event judge Daniel Rassi, stated “The competition gets better and better, this was definitely one of the best displays of creativity yet! I had an amazing time and it was all for some really amazing causes. They are the real winners!”
The third time was the charm for Nancy Clark who was named the winner on behalf of the Bartlett Firefighter’s Association. Her meal creation was chicken nuggets with a crushed potato chip crust (the chicken was marinated in olive brine first) with a sweet and spicy raspberry sauce, topped with sliced green onions and the pimentos from the olives. She used the marshmallow fluff as the sweetener in the sauce. Sweet potato fries with a raspberry aioli dipping sauce and salted caramel brownie, using olive brine instead of salt, with a raspberry and Marshmallow Fluff whipped cream.
Clark placed second in each of her rounds last season. When asked about this experience, she said, “It is such a wonderful fundraiser for some many deserving Valley organizations. The mystery ingredients were very challenging but I am so delighted that I was able to figure out a menu that the judges enjoyed. I am so excited and appreciative to have won today!”
Sara Moore, who initially brought the idea to Valley Promotions, who also served as a judge said “The Valley Food Fight is such a fun way to raise money for local nonprofits and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
Cheryl Emerson placed second for Visiting Nurses Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine. She created a "Sangria" Jello 123, a "Fluffernutter" Spanish Peanut Roll, Olive Cream Puff with Marshmallow and whipped cream cheese, smoked paprika, and a Chili Rellenos Tart with Olives and Roasted Peppers, and assorted cheeses.
Judge Dave Hausman stated “The wonderful efforts of the chefs and the generosity of our neighbors to all of the local organizations makes this event 5 star.”
Other chefs and organizations represented were Samara Dupuis for Journey Church’s Kidzlife program, Corey Lavigne for the Way Station, Barbara Maffei for Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley and Monica Verville for White Horse Recovery.
According to Valley Promotions Executive Director, Lisa DuFault, Clark and Emerson will return in October for the Championship round, hoping to win even more funds for their organizations. The next round will take place on June 6 with a theme of “Food Truck Favorites”, followed by “Comfort Foods” on September 12.
Watch for the program to air on Valley Vision Channel 3 and on Facebook soon. If you are interested in participating in a future version, as a chef or a sponsor, contact Valley Promotions atvalleypromotions@gmail.com.
