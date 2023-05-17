CONWAY— Round 1 of Season 2 of ‘Valley Food Fight’ is in the books, raising nearly $5,000 for the Valley Promotions member organizations who participated.

Held on April 18 at Sweet Maple Cafe, six local chefs were supplied with six mystery ingredients and instructed to create a three-part meal, with a twist; “Kids Favorites All Grown Up”.  The mystery ingredients, supplied by The Valley Originals and J-Town Deli, were Marshmallow Fluff, Spanish olives with pimentos and raspberry jello mix. Event judge Daniel Rassi, stated “The competition gets better and better, this was definitely one of the best displays of creativity yet! I had an amazing time and it was all for some really amazing causes. They are the real winners!”

