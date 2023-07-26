New England Woodworking Competition Event Chair Elliot Savitzky

Elliot Savitzky is event chair of the first annual New England Woodworking Competition.  (KATHLEEN SOLDATI PHOTO)

CONCORD — The First Annual New England Woodworking Competition is being planned for this fall and organizers are seeking woodworkers from around the state and of all abilities to take part in it.

The competition will take place at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center and Planetarium in Concord, on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5-10 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.