Few things in nature feel as serendipitous as a chance encounter with the colorful, waving beams of light in the sky called the Northern lights or aurora borealis. With aurora meaning light and boreal meaning northern (referring to Boreas, the Greek god of the north wind), the aurora is an uncommon pleasure to see at our latitude of 44.5 degrees. Beautiful recent photos taken in the sun from Chocorua Lake have reminded many in the area that yes; we can see the Aurora Borealis here indeed!
The aurora borealis is created by the interaction of the Earth’s magnetic field with charged solar particles. How is the Earth’s magnetic field formed? Our spinning planet has an inner core made primarily of iron.
As it solidifies and crystallizes in the earth’s core, it stirs up surrounding liquid iron and creates a powerful stream of electrons from the North Pole. This creates a net negative charge at the North Pole as electrons stream toward the positively charged South Pole. Just like a battery, our earth has a loop current of charged electrons between its poles. We know this as the magnetosphere or simply as the earth’s magnetic field.
This magnetic field has been theorized to affect life in different ways, perhaps as a guiding force for migrating birds. We know with more confidence, though, that it interacts at times with charged particles from the sun, the solar wind. The solar wind is a form of radiation caused by what are known as coronal mass ejections.
These ejections of charged particles emanate from the dark spots that periodically appear and disappear on the sun’s surface. They can be seen nicely through a telescope with a solar filter. (Never look at the sun directly without a proper filter).
These sunspots are areas of highly concentrated magnetic fields. Their magnetism is so strong that it inhibits convection from the sun’s inner furnace, making them relatively cool spots on the surface of the sun. When they periodically give off particles in coronal mass ejections, it sends the charged particles, both positive and negative, through space where they are drawn in toward the earth’s poles along magnetic field lines.
Once the solar wind is pulled into our magnetosphere, it can collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms. Excess energy from these collisions is given off as visible light: the beautiful aurora borealis.
So, where and when do you go to see northern lights in New Hampshire? Unlike the stars, planets, and moon, there is no predictability when it comes to viewing the northern lights.
Although scientists can use measurements of the solar wind to make short-term predictions of high solar activity, there is no real certainty that anyone can see the northern lights at a particular moment and place. So look up and often.
That being said, there are ways to improve your chances of seeing the aurora. For one, the spring and fall equinoxes are a good time to look. At these times the poles are at their most perpendicular angle to the incoming solar wind, which seems to improve the transmission of auroral lights along the earth’s magnetic field lines to more southerly locales.
Also, the sun is known to have an 11-year cycle of maximum and minimum magnetic activity. We are currently getting closer to a solar maximum, which according to NASA should peak in July 2025.
Know where to look as well. The nighttime skies have to be completely dark to see the aurora. The longer your line of sight to the north, the better your odds is. Observers on the summit of Mount Washington, with a 100 mile view to the northern horizon into Quebec, have taken some nice photos of the northern lights over the years that they have posted on their weather website.
There are also websites and apps that predict times of high solar activity in the form of coronal ejections. NOAA has a Space Weather Prediction Center that gives thirty minute and three-day aurora forecasts.
The best advice of all, though, is to look up often and at different times. Go camping on a lake and look up at 3 a.m.; you never know what you may see. I happened upon the northern lights over Chamberlain Lake on the Allagash River in northern Maine this past October, late at night. No space forecast or apps — it was just a matter of being out and enjoying a night of stars and calling loons. These moments of serendipity let us in on the inherent mystery and unpredictability of our universe.
