Notes from a Naturalist: The Northern lights

The Northern lights or aurora borealis is created by the interaction of the Earth’s magnetic field with charged solar particles. (COURTESY PHOTO)

By Matt Maloney, Tin Mountain teacher-naturalist

Few things in nature feel as serendipitous as a chance encounter with the colorful, waving beams of light in the sky called the Northern lights or aurora borealis. With aurora meaning light and boreal meaning northern (referring to Boreas, the Greek god of the north wind), the aurora is an uncommon pleasure to see at our latitude of 44.5 degrees. Beautiful recent photos taken in the sun from Chocorua Lake have reminded many in the area that yes; we can see the Aurora Borealis here indeed!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.