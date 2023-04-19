MANCHESTER —April 16 through 23 is National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross of Northern New England is recognizing the work of the selfless individuals here in New Hampshire who generously give their time to support people in need.
In 2022, Red Cross volunteers in New Hampshire responded to 161 local disasters and assisted 668 Granite Staters who faced emergency situations. Last year they trained14,015people in lifesaving skills, installed 760 free smoke alarms and provided1,501services to military members, veterans and their families.
“National Volunteer Week is a time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support,” said Eric Gagnon, regional volunteer services officer, northern New England region. “Theyare the true heart of the Red Cross.”
Volunteers are more critical than ever as the climate crisis worsens and the need for shelter, hot meals, health services and emotional support grows. The Red Cross is now launching nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters than a decade ago, and with hurricane and wildfire seasons on the horizon, there is a critical need to fill vital volunteer positions.
Visitredcross.org/VolunteerNNEto get started today. Training is free, but the hope provided as a Red Cross volunteer to people in need is priceless.
The Red Cross invites the public to sign up to be blood or platelet donors. To schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets,download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitredcrossblood.orgor call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
