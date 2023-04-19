MANCHESTER — April 16 through 23 is National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross of Northern New England is recognizing the work of the selfless individuals here in New Hampshire who generously give their time to support people in need.

In 2022, Red Cross volunteers in New Hampshire responded to 161 local disasters and assisted 668 Granite Staters who faced emergency situations. Last year they trained 14,015 people in lifesaving skills, installed 760 free smoke alarms and provided 1,501 services to military members, veterans and their families. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.