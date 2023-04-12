AUBURN —New Hampshire Audubon will celebrate Earth Day 2023 at the Massabesic Center in Auburn on April 22,10 a.m.-4 p.m.
This family friendly event is full of fun ways that you can invest in our planet. There will be guided nature walks to help you identify and appreciate the wildlife and natural resources in the Granite State.
Make your own nesting box at the bluebird nesting station to provide for a springtime family of birds. Master gardeners will be onsite with advice on vegetable gardens, rain gardens, planting for pollinators, and container planting.
Visit the center’s “Calculate Your Carbon Footprint” table and see how you are already supporting the planet and additional ways you can make a difference. Learn about the importance of pollinators while your children participate in their own monarch migration adventure.
Move inside and stroll through the “Love our Planet” art exhibit, attend a children’s story time, and meet some of our resident reptiles. And don’t forget to visit the Nature Shop where you can pick up a field guide and start exploring on your own.
This will be a full day of activities, crafts, presentations, stories and most importantly outdoor fun. Tickets are available at $15 for a family of four. Each family will receive a free bluebird nesting box and a silky dogwood shrub to plant.
NH Audubon thanks product sponsor Badger Balm as well as Sunrise Labs, Jim Trombly Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Merchants Fleet for sponsoring this Earth Day even.
