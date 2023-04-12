NHA Earth Day Photo

NHA Earth Day Photo ( DYANNA SMITH PHOTO) 

AUBURN —  New Hampshire Audubon will celebrate Earth Day 2023  at the Massabesic Center in Auburn on April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This family friendly event is full of fun ways that you can invest in our planet. There will be guided nature walks to help you identify and appreciate the wildlife and natural resources in the Granite State.

