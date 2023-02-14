GORHAM — Once Christine Kenison shared with her husband Leland that the old steps inside the Gorham Congregational Church of Christ were loose and unsafe, he immediately crafted a new set of oak steps.
The Kenison’s are long time church members and were happy to donate the handcrafted steps to the safety and beautification of the sanctuary.
The steps were sanded and stained by Deacon Tim Sappington, and an antique small wooden cross was added in the center bottom area.
All are welcomed at the Gorham Congregational church at 143 Main Street in Gorham, whether as a visitor, joining a holiday service, in need of a church for a funeral or family function.
Sunday services are held at 10 a.m. each week. Bible study is organized on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon.
On Feb. 22 a special service for Ash Wednesday will be at 7 p.m.
The Christian Education committee has organized a fun afternoon of games and fellowship on Sunday, March 12, starting at 2 p.m. for all ages to enjoy. Cribbage, Monopoly, cards games will be available, and people should feel free to bring a game from home as well.
The church offered a very special thank you to all of those who donated hats, mittens, scarves and covering for the God's Giving Garden which is set up outside of the front of the church.
Since Thanksgiving, over 250 items have been taken for those in need within the community.
Currently, the items have been changed to cups, dish towels, hot chocolate items and small food items etc. All are welcome to grab what you need and drop off anything for a friend in need.
Anyone wanting to donate to this cause can drop off items any Sunday or leave a bag on the side door from the door handle.
