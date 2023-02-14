GORHAM — Once Christine Kenison shared with her husband Leland that the old steps inside the Gorham Congregational Church of Christ were loose and unsafe, he immediately crafted a new set of oak steps.

The Kenison’s are long time church members and were happy to donate the handcrafted steps to the safety and beautification of the sanctuary.

