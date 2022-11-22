GORHAM — “Come as you are” is the newly painted sign hanging on the pole at 143 Main Street in Gorham welcoming the community to the Gorham Congregational Church, UCC.

The Gorham Congregational Church, UCC has welcomed Reverend Gerry Tilton from Bartlett as the transitional minister.

