GORHAM — “Come as you are” is the newly painted sign hanging on the pole at 143 Main Street in Gorham welcoming the community to the Gorham Congregational Church, UCC.
The Gorham Congregational Church, UCC has welcomed Reverend Gerry Tilton from Bartlett as the transitional minister.
The church is rooted in tradition with worship services held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Communion is served on the first Sunday of the month. A new Bible study group will start on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at the church.
The traditional Christmas Tree Fair is Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a cookie walk, soup luncheon, raffle, craft table, bake sale and more.
God’s Giving Garden returns after a successful winter season last year. Anyone who would like to donate hats, mittens, scarves, socks, or blankets can bring them on the day of the Christmas fair or on any Sunday morning. Donation boxes will be available.
This outside project will be ready for Thanksgiving weekend for anyone in the community who needs one or more of these items.
For the holiday season, there will be a traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. On Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. a Christmas morning service will be held.
A special holiday choir is being organized for both services. Anyone interested in joining the holiday choirs is asked to reach out to Martha Sappington at mbsappington@gmail.com. Watch Facebook for other activities and announcements at Gorham Congregational Church, UCC. For more information visit gorhamnhucc.org.
