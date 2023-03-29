MANCHESTER — The Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, bishop of the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, appointed Gloria F. Zapiain as cabinet secretary for Catholic formation.

Zapiain supervises and directs all ministries statewide, including adult faith formation, the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, family and respect life ministries, young adult ministry, parish pastoral ministry, parish faith formation, youth ministry, college campus ministry, Catholic lay movements, Catholic Youth Organization, and Catholic Scouting. She also serves as a liaison to the Catholic home school community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.