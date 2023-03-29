MANCHESTER — The Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, bishop of the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, appointed Gloria F. Zapiain as cabinet secretary for Catholic formation.
Zapiain supervises and directs all ministries statewide, including adult faith formation, the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, family and respect life ministries, young adult ministry, parish pastoral ministry, parish faith formation, youth ministry, college campus ministry, Catholic lay movements, Catholic Youth Organization, and Catholic Scouting. She also serves as a liaison to the Catholic home school community.
Zapiain’s career includes national, diocesan, and parish level leadership positions in adult religious education and pastoral programming development and implementation. She most recently served as the director of evangelization and catechesis for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Texas. Since 1996, Zapiain has served as a catechetics instructor at Franciscan University of Steubenville.
“Gloria Zapiain brings a diverse set of talents and extensive expertise in catechesis to the Diocese of Manchester,” said Bishop Libasci. “All this, combined with her commitment to her faith, make her a vital contributor to the advancement of Catholic adult faith formation in the state of New Hampshire.”
Zapiain holds a degree in STL studies from the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., an M.A. in religious studies and pontifical catechetical diploma from the Notre Dame Apostolic Institute in Arlington, Va. and a B.A. in history from Christendom College. She is bilingual in English and Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.