Funeral Services for Gregory T. Lakin, who passed away on May 24, 2021, will be held on Tuesday June 29, 2021, at 6 p.m., at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, N.H. To record your condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
