Edward L. Coulombe Sr. passed away on Dec. 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by interment in St. Kieran Cemetery.
