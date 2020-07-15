Aurore V. (Croteau) Jutras, 89, Lancaster, N.H., passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Friday July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Face coverings and observance of social distancing will be required of those in attendance. To share memories and condolences go to Fleury-Patry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.