Aline and George Dubey passed away on on March 5, 2021 and March 11, 2021, respectively. They will be buried at the Pine Grove Cemetery, in Norway, Maine, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. following a brief graveside ceremony. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coos County Family Health Services.

