A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Jeannette (Bourassa) Vanasse, of Berlin on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with Father Richard Dion as Celebrant. The Cantor was Denise Sanschagrin accompanied by Susan Ramsey as Organist. The Altar Servers was Ian Miller. Serving as reader was Helene Francoeur.
Interment followed at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin, N.H. Serving as pallbearers were Paula Poirier, George Labrecque, Bill Garneau, Hollie Dube, Phil Pelletier, and Maurice Tremblay.
To post a tribute please visit fleury-patry.com. Arrangements were under the care of Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.